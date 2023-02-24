EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.25% Lower at 4178.82 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 96.10 points or 2.25% this week to 4178.82

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending Dec. 16, 2022

--Down two of the past three weeks

--Today it is down 79.34 points or 1.86%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Down five of the past six trading days

--Off 23.53% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023

--Off 2.76% from its 52-week high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023

--Up 27.44% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 5.24% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.76% from its 2023 closing high of 4297.24 hit Thursday, Feb 16, 2023

--Up 8.37% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 0.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 385.20 points or 10.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-23 1237ET