EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.75% Higher at 3533.17 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 94.71 points or 2.75% this week to 3533.17

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Snaps a three week losing streak

--Today it is up 96.88 points or 2.82%

--Largest one day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day losing streak

--Up four of the past six trading days

--Off 35.34% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, June 10, 2022

--Off 19.73% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 3.07% from its 52-week low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 14.26% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 19.56% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 3.07% from its 2022 closing low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.76%

--Year-to-date it is down 765.24 points or 17.80%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-24-22 1249ET