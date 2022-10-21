Advanced search
EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 2.81% Higher at 3476.63 -- Data Talk

10/21/2022 | 12:41pm EDT
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 94.90 points or 2.81% this week to 3476.63


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending July 29, 2022

--Up for three consecutive weeks

--Up 158.43 points or 4.77% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point and percentage gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Today it is down 16.22 points or 0.46%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022

--Snaps a six trading day winning streak

--Off 36.38% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 21.01% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 6.03% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 17.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.84% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 6.03% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 4.77%

--Year-to-date it is down 821.78 points or 19.12%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.77% 0.64641 Delayed Quote.0.42%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.22% 1.14496 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.20% 0.744014 Delayed Quote.6.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.40% 0.012298 Delayed Quote.4.54%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.60% 1.016694 Delayed Quote.16.44%
HOT NEWS