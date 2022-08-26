EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 3.39% Lower at 3603.68 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 126.64 points or 3.39% this week to 3603.68

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 173.13 points or 4.58% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Today it is down 70.86 points or 1.93%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, Aug. 22, 2022

--Snaps a two trading day winning streak

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 34.05% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, July 26, 2022

--Off 18.13% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 7.26% from its 52-week low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down 14.01% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.95% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 7.26% from its 2022 closing low of 3359.83 hit Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 2.82%

--Year-to-date it is down 694.73 points or 16.16%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-26-22 1240ET