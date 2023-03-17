The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 164.54 points or 3.89% this week to 4064.99

--Largest one week point decline since the week ending June 10, 2022

--Largest one week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 229.81 points or 5.35% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending Sept. 23, 2022

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 51.99 points or 1.26%

--Down five of the past seven trading days

--Off 25.61% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 5.77% from its 52-week high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 23.97% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Rose 4.17% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 5.77% from its 2023 closing high of 4313.78 hit Monday, March 6, 2023

--Up 5.42% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 4.09%

--Year-to-date it is up 271.37 points or 7.15%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

