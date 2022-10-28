EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 3.92% Higher at 3613.02 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 136.39 points or 3.92% this week to 3613.02

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 294.82 points or 8.89% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 8.51 points or 0.24%

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 33.88% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 17.91% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.19% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.74% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.19% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 685.39 points or 15.95%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1257ET