Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 3.92% Higher at 3613.02 -- Data Talk

10/28/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 136.39 points or 3.92% this week to 3613.02


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending May 27, 2022

--Up for four consecutive weeks

--Up 294.82 points or 8.89% over the last four weeks

--Largest four week point gain since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022

--Largest four week percentage gain since the week ending April 1, 2022

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Aug. 12, 2022 when the market rose for four straight weeks

--Today it is up 8.51 points or 0.24%

--Up 10 of the past 12 trading days

--Off 33.88% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

--Off 17.91% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 10.19% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 15.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.74% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 10.19% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 8.89%

--Year-to-date it is down 685.39 points or 15.95%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1257ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.43% 0.64426 Delayed Quote.0.78%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.50% 1.1657 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.19% 0.738269 Delayed Quote.5.01%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.44% 0.012226 Delayed Quote.2.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.20% 1.005793 Delayed Quote.12.65%
Latest news
01:30pComcast California Hosts Inaugural Digital Equity Summit in San Francisco
EQ
01:29pFed pivot not on horizon even as over-tightening risks loom- strategists
RE
01:27pPrime Meridian : Investor Presentation (Q3, 2022)
PU
01:27pArdova : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01:27pAxa Mansard Insurance : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
01:27pRoyal Caribbean Group First Cruise Company in US to Sail Using Renewable Diesel Fuel
PR
01:26pFord Motor Co : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:24pNew Research Forecasts the State of U.S. Supply Chains in 2023
AQ
01:23pRock 'n' roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis known as 'The Killer' dies
RE
01:23pWells Fargo Foundation Awards $7.5 Million to LISC NY to Expand Homeownership for Families of Color
AQ
Latest news

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Amazon, Apple, Caterpillar, Intel, Mastercard...
2AMAZON COM INC : Jefferies reiterates its Buy rating
3Fed on track for tens of billions in losses amid inflation fight
4Exxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's
5ENI : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS