EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.34% Lower at 3348.60 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 151.81 points or 4.34% this week to 3348.60

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 221.44 points or 6.20% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage decline since the week ending June 17, 2022

--Down five of the past six weeks

--Today it is down 78.54 points or 2.29%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, July 5, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 143.27 points or 4.10% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage decline since Monday, June 13, 2022

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 38.72% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Nov. 6, 2020

--Off 23.92% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Down 19.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.76% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 4.79%

--Year-to-date it is down 949.81 points or 22.10%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

