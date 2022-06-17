EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.47% Lower at 3438.46 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 160.74 points or 4.47% this week to 3438.46

--Down for three consecutive weeks

--Down 370.40 points or 9.72% over the last three weeks

--Largest three week point decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Largest three week percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down nine of the past 11 weeks

--Today it is up 10.55 points or 0.31%

--Up two of the past three trading days

--Off 37.08% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Off 21.88% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 0.31% from its 52-week low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Down 15.79% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.71% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 0.31% from its 2022 closing low of 3427.91 hit Thursday, June 16, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 9.26%

--Year-to-date it is down 859.95 points or 20.01%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

