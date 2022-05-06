Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.57% Lower at 3629.17 -- Data Talk

05/06/2022 | 12:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 173.69 points or 4.57% this week to 3629.17


--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for five consecutive weeks

--Down 289.51 points or 7.39% over the last five weeks

--Largest five week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 20, 2020 when the market fell for five straight weeks

--Down six of the past seven weeks

--Today it is down 67.46 points or 1.82%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 2, 2022

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 132.02 points or 3.51% over the last three trading days

--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 33.59% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Off 17.55% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 3.53% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 10.04% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.37% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 3.53% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 669.24 points or 15.57%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-06-22 1242ET

Latest news "Markets"
01:11pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Factbox-New U.S. stock listings fail to impress in turbulent 2022
RE
01:03pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St falls as rate hike fears overshadow strong jobs data
RE
01:02pManufacturing drives strong U.S. hiring; wage growth cools
RE
12:42pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.57% Lower at 3629.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Week 4.07% Lower at 3574.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pCAC 40 Index Ends the Week 4.22% Lower at 6258.36 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pDAX Ends the Week 3.00% Lower at 13674.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Week 2.08% Lower at 7387.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:42pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Week 4.55% Lower at 429.91 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:20pToronto Stocks Down; Enbridge Rises on 1Q Profit Ticking Up, New Texas Facility
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
2U.S. regulators are in China for audit deal talks -sources
3Banks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
4Analyst recommendations: AbbVie, Bohoo, eBay, Hiscox, Rathbones...
5Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia

HOT NEWS