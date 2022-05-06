EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.57% Lower at 3629.17 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 173.69 points or 4.57% this week to 3629.17
--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022
--Down for five consecutive weeks
--Down 289.51 points or 7.39% over the last five weeks
--Largest five week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022
--Longest losing streak since the week ending March 20, 2020 when the market fell for five straight weeks
--Down six of the past seven weeks
--Today it is down 67.46 points or 1.82%
--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Monday, May 2, 2022
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 132.02 points or 3.51% over the last three trading days
--Largest three day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, April 26, 2022
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 33.59% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Off 17.55% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 3.53% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Down 10.04% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 17.37% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022
--Up 3.53% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 669.24 points or 15.57%
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-06-22 1242ET