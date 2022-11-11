Advanced search
  
  2. News
News
 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.88% Higher at 3868.50 -- Data Talk

11/11/2022 | 12:44pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 180.17 points or 4.88% this week to 3868.50


--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending March 18, 2022

--Up for six consecutive weeks

--Up 550.30 points or 16.58% over the last six weeks

--Largest six week point gain since the week ending June 5, 2020

--Largest six week percentage gain since the week ending Dec. 11, 2020

--Longest winning streak since the week ending Nov. 12, 2021 when the market rose for six straight weeks

--Today it is up 21.94 points or 0.57%

--Up for two consecutive trading days

--Up 140.47 points or 3.77% over the last two trading days

--Largest two day point and percentage gain since Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022

--Up five of the past six trading days

--Off 29.21% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Thursday, April 21, 2022

--Off 12.11% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 17.98% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.48% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 11.92% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 17.98% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 6.94%

--Year-to-date it is down 429.91 points or 10.00%


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1244ET

