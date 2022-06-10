EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 4.88% Lower at 3599.20 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 184.46 points or 4.88% this week to 3599.20

--Largest one week point and percentage decline since the week ending March 4, 2022

--Down for two consecutive weeks

--Down 209.66 points or 5.50% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point decline since the week ending May 6, 2022

--Largest two week percentage decline since the week ending March 11, 2022

--Down eight of the past 10 weeks

--Today it is down 125.25 points or 3.36%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Friday, March 4, 2022

--Down for four consecutive trading days

--Down 239.22 points or 6.23% over the last four trading days

--Largest four day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Monday, May 9, 2022 when the market fell for four straight trading days

--Down seven of the past nine trading days

--Off 34.13% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Today's closing value is the sixth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Tuesday, May 10, 2022

--Off 18.23% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 2.68% from its 52-week low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Down 12.78% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 18.05% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 2.68% from its 2022 closing low of 3505.29 hit Tuesday, March 8, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 5.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 699.21 points or 16.27%

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

