EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Week 5.91% Higher at 4017.83 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 224.21 points or 5.91% this week to 4017.83

--Largest one week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov. 13, 2020

--Up two of the past three weeks

--Today it is up 58.35 points or 1.47%

--Up four of the past five trading days

--Off 26.47% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Highest closing value since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022

--Off 6.92% from its 52-week high of 4316.39 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 22.53% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 6.69% from 52 weeks ago

--Up 4.19% from its 2023 closing low of 3856.09 hit Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 224.21 points or 5.91%

