EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Year 11.74% Lower at 3793.62 -- Data Talk

12/30/2022 | 12:41pm EST
The EURO STOXX 50 Index is down 504.79 points or 11.74% this year to 3793.62


--Largest one year point decline since year end 2008

--Largest one year percentage decline since year end 2018

--Down two of the past three years

--This quarter it is up 475.42 points or 14.33%

--Largest one quarter point gain since the 1st Qtr 2015

--Largest one quarter percentage gain since the 2nd Qtr 2020

--Snaps a three quarter losing streak

--This month it is down 171.10 points or 4.32%

--Largest one month point and percentage decline since Sept. 2022

--Snaps a two month winning streak

--Down nine of the past 12 months

--This week it is down 23.39 points or 0.61%

--Down three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 56.45 points or 1.47%

--Largest one day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022

--Down four of the past six trading days

--Off 30.58% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Lowest closing value since Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022

--Off 13.63% from its 52-week high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022

--Up 15.69% from its 52-week low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022

--Down 11.74% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 13.63% from its 2022 closing high of 4392.15 hit Wednesday, Jan 5, 2022

--Up 15.69% from its 2022 closing low of 3279.04 hit Thursday, Sept 29, 2022


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-30-22 1240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.24% 0.63582 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.25% 1.1275 Delayed Quote.-4.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.37% 0.689532 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
EURO STOXX 50 -1.47% 3793.62 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.36% 0.011291 Delayed Quote.-3.67%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.46% 0.933794 Delayed Quote.6.97%
