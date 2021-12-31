Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Year 20.99% Higher at 4298.41 -- Data Talk

12/31/2021 | 12:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 745.77 points or 20.99% this year to 4298.41

--Largest one year point gain since year end 1999

--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2019

--Up eight of the past 10 years

--This quarter it is up 250.33 points or 6.18%

--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2021

--Up four of the past five quarters

--This month it is up 235.35 points or 5.79%

--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2021

--Up 11 of the past 14 months

--This week it is up 43.40 points or 1.02%

--Up for two consecutive weeks

--Up 137.06 points or 3.29% over the last two weeks

--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 5, 2021

--Up three of the past four weeks

--Today it is down 7.66 points or 0.18%

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 21.34% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000

--Off 2.34% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 23.47% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

--Rose 20.99% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 2.34% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

--Up 23.47% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-21 1249ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.19% 0.6389 Delayed Quote.1.43%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.24% 1.1887 Delayed Quote.6.17%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.24% 0.694642 Delayed Quote.7.01%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.18% 4298.41 Delayed Quote.21.21%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.62% 0.011792 Delayed Quote.5.44%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.54% 0.87858 Delayed Quote.7.52%
Latest news "Markets"
01:52pWall Street flat as it crosses finish line of tumultuous year
RE
12:50pEURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Year 20.99% Higher at 4298.41 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:50pSTOXX Europe 50 Index Ends the Year 22.85% Higher at 3818.46 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pCAC 40 Index Ends the Year 28.85% Higher at 7153.03 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pFTSE 100 Index Ends the Year 14.30% Higher at 7384.54 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:49pSTOXX Europe 600 Index Ends the Year 22.25% Higher at 487.80 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:16pToronto Stocks Edge Lower; Stelco Rises on Agreement with Primobius
DJ
11:00aWall Street slips in choppy trade, set to clock robust yearly gains
RE
10:16aTSX slips, set to finish 2021 with best jump in 12 years
RE
10:04aTSX slips, set to finish 2021 with best jump in 12 years
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global stocks retreat from gains, oil dips as investors reassess COVID ..
2Tesla recalls almost half a million electric cars over safety issues
3China outlines vision for four mega data centre clusters
4Stocks bounce between small gains and losses ahead of New Year, dollar ..
5Global M&A volumes hit record high in 2021, breach $5 trillion for firs..

HOT NEWS