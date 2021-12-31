EURO STOXX 50 Index Ends the Year 20.99% Higher at 4298.41 -- Data Talk

The EURO STOXX 50 Index is up 745.77 points or 20.99% this year to 4298.41
--Largest one year point gain since year end 1999
--Largest one year percentage gain since year end 2019
--Up eight of the past 10 years
--This quarter it is up 250.33 points or 6.18%
--Largest one quarter point and percentage gain since the 1st Qtr 2021
--Up four of the past five quarters
--This month it is up 235.35 points or 5.79%
--Largest one month point and percentage gain since March 2021
--Up 11 of the past 14 months
--This week it is up 43.40 points or 1.02%
--Up for two consecutive weeks
--Up 137.06 points or 3.29% over the last two weeks
--Largest two week point and percentage gain since the week ending Nov 5, 2021
--Up three of the past four weeks
--Today it is down 7.66 points or 0.18%
--Down two of the past three trading days
--Off 21.34% from its record close of 5464.43 hit Monday, March 6, 2000
--Off 2.34% from its 52-week high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 23.47% from its 52-week low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
--Rose 20.99% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 2.34% from its 2021 closing high of 4401.49 hit Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
--Up 23.47% from its 2021 closing low of 3481.44 hit Friday, Jan. 29, 2021
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
12-31-21 1249ET