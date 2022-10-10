EUROPE GAS-Prices dip on strong LNG supply, improved nuclear power output

LONDON, Oct 10 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale
gas prices fell on Monday morning due to strong high imports of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) and improved output from nuclear
powers in France helped curb demand.
The Dutch November gas price was down 4.00
euros at 515.00 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0905 GMT, while
the day-ahead contract was down 0.75 euro at 104.25
euros/MWh.
The British day-ahead contract fell by 7.00
pence to 173.00 pence per therm.
Gas supply from Britain’s LNG terminals was forecast at 76
million cubic metres (mcm)/day on Monday, up from around 60 mcm
the previous day, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Nine LNG tankers are currently scheduled to arrive in
Britain by the end of the month.
“The weakness in Asia JKM (LNG) prices… guarantees LNG
supply to Europe will remain strong in the near future,”
analysts at Engie EnergyScan said.
Asian spot LNG prices fell last week on healthy inventory
levels and as mild weather eased demand in the region.
The return to service of some French nuclear plants was
expected to help curb gas demand for power generation in Europe.
The Paluel 1, Paluel 3, Belleville 1, Bugey 2 and Nogent 1
reactors, accounting for more than 6 gigawatts of capacity have
all returned to service since Friday, French grid data showed.
“French nuclear capacity rising back above 30 GW can ease
some power sector demand while renewable production will
increase from the weekend and into next week,” analysts at
Refinitiv said in a daily research note.
A meeting of EU leaders on Friday saw no firm proposals on
how to cap gas prices, which has been put forward by some
countries as a way to curb a surge in energy prices.
Discussions are now expected to continue at the next EU
council meeting on October 20-21.
Flows of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine were steady
on Monday while eastward gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline
to Poland from Germany remained at zero, pipeline operator data
showed.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
fell by 2.41 euro to 67.44 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Nina Chestney)