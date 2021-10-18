EUROPE GAS-Prices extend gains after gas transit capacity auction

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - British and European wholesale
gas prices extended gains on Monday morning after auctions
showed Russia's Gazprom booked a fraction of gas transit
capacity via Poland.
* The Dutch wholesale gas price for November
was
15.1 euros higher at 103.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by
1043 GMT.
* The Dutch wholesale gas contract for next day delivery
rose by 13.15 euros to 100.15 euros/MWh.
* In the UK market, the British wholesale gas contract for
immediate delivery was up 26.25 pence to 2.28
pounds per therm.
* The day-ahead price was up 32.0 pence at 2.35
pounds
per therm.
* Gazprom booked about a third of offered additional gas
transit
capacity via the Yamal - Europe pipeline via Poland for November
and has not booked any volumes via Ukraine, auction results
showed on Monday.
* Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Saturday
Russian
gas consumption is running at a record high but Moscow is still
ready to increase supplies to Europe should it receive such
requests.
* He also said that commercial gas deliveries via Nord
Stream 2
may start right after the German regulator grants its
permission.
* The operator of Russia-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline on
the bed
of the Baltic Sea said on Monday the first string of the
pipeline has been filled with technical gas. The pipeline is
still expected to get a certification from a German regulator to
start commercial sales of natural gas.
* "Mixed messages from Russia over the last few days as well
as
the fact nothing has been booked or flows to northwest Europe
have not increased tells us that risk remains firmly on the
table," Refinitiv analysts said.
* Temperatures in the UK are forecast to rise significantly
above
season seasonal norm on the day-ahead but fall again by the
weekend, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
* Wind power in Britain is forecast at 10 gigawatts (GW) on
Monday
and slightly higher at nearly 12 GW on Tuesday, Elexon data
showed.
* The benchmark Dec-21 EU carbon contract went
down 0.48
euro to 58.96 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Nina Chestney)