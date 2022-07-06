EUROPE GAS-Prices fall as strike in Norway ends

July 6 (Reuters) - British wholesale gas prices fell sharply
on Wednesday morning after a strike in the Norwegian oil and gas
sector threatening a 13% export cut ended overnight, easing
supply concerns.
The British day-ahead contract sank by 102 pence
to 163 pence per therm by 0836 GMT, with the within-day contract
down 110 pence at 155 p/therm.
The Dutch day-ahead price fell by 18.80 euros to
159.25 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and the benchmark
front-month contract dropped by 16.50 euros to 157
euros/MWh.
"Up yesterday, European gas prices are down this morning
following the Norwegian government intervention to end the
strike of offshore oil and gas workers," analysts at Engie
EnergyScan said in their daily market update.
The strike started on Tuesday, initially with little impact
on gas supplies, but a planned escalation could have reduced
Norwegian gas exports by 13% on Wednesday.
Norwegian gas export nominations were up on Wednesday
morning.
Profit-taking and anticipated demand destruction probably
also contributed to Wednesday's drop in prices, Engie EnergyScan
said.
The International Energy Agency on Tuesday forecast global
natural gas demand to drop by 0.5% this year.
Flows of Russian gas to Europe via the Nord Stream 1
pipeline - another key driver for European gas prices - returned
to levels seen in recent weeks on Wednesday, after dipping a day
earlier, operator data showed.
The Nord Stream 1 pipeline will undergo regular annual
maintenance from July 11 to July 21, when flows usually fall to
zero, raising concern over how promptly they will resume
afterwards.
In the UK, the gas system was over-supplied by 18.2 million
cubic metres, National Grid data showed.
"UK gas system opened considerably over-supplied this
morning on a brief surge of wind power generation capacity
expected today," analysts at Refinitiv said in a note.
However, wind speeds will fall sharply tomorrow, increasing
gas for power demand, they added.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
edged down by 0.06 euro to 83.13 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)