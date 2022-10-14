EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on receding supply concerns, high storage levels

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale
gas prices fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline
as the start of reverse flows from France to Germany eased some
supply concerns while gas storage levels continued to increase.
The benchmark front-month Dutch contract was
down 5.48 euros at 148.02 euros per megawatt/hour (EUR/MWh) by
0903 GMT, the lowest level since July. The contract was on track
for 3.5% fall week-on-week.
British front-month contract fell by 5.00 pence
to 275.00 pence per therm. The contract has fallen almost 3%
week-on-week.
Germany received on Thursday the first direct gas deliveries
from France through a pipeline link under a deal aimed at
helping both countries cope with current energy supply problems.
"The start-up of reverse flows of natural gas from France to
Germany is a further sign of expanding interconnectivity between
European partners which should support greater supply balance
between storage and import sites across the continent," said
analysts from Fitch Solutions.
European natural gas storage continued to build with current
levels reported at 92%. Fitch Solutions estimates for storage to
surpass 95% by Nov. 1.
Prices also found some relief after Norwegian police said a
threat made by telephone against the Nyhamna gas processing
plant had been resolved.
"Yesterday’s event reminds us there are heightened concerns
about the security of European oil and gas infrastructures,"
said Engie's EnergyScan analysts.
Mild temperatures, steady flows from Norway and strong wind
also put pressure on British gas prices.
In the UK, the gas system was 14.5 mcm over-supplied,
according to National grid Data.
Peak wind generation was forecast at above 7 gigawatts (GW)
on Friday and was expected to rise to 13.5 GW on Friday, Elexon
data showed, out of total metered capacity of around 20 GW.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was 0.82 euro lower at 68.02 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Nina Chestney)