EUROPE GAS-Prices fall on weak demand, mild weather, steady LNG arrivals

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Dutch and British wholesale
gas fell on Tuesday as low demand due to warmer-than-usual
weather and ample supply due to the steady arrival of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) tankers put pressure on prices.
The benchmark front-month Dutch contract
dropped for the fifth consecutive trading day and was down 13.50
euros at 116.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0858 GMT, the
lowest level since mid-June.
The British day-ahead contract fell by 23.00
pence to 35.00 pence per therm.
"Weak demand and comfortable supply continue to exert strong
downward pressure. New weather forecasts pointing to warmer
temperatures provide additional downward pressure," said
analysts at Engie EnergyScan.
Forecasts on Refinitiv Eikon expect the rest of this week
and next to be milder than normal, reducing demand for heating.
The steady arrival of ships carrying LNG to Europe has also
eased concerns about shortage of supply as Russia has
progressively cut gas flows.
However, there are more than 35 LNG-laden vessels drifting
off Spain and around the Mediterranean, and ports remain busy
for unloading.
"The drop (of Russian supplies to Europe) has now nearly
been completely absorbed by the market, which is a promising
omen for Europe at the start of the winter," analysts at Marex
Research said.
"We anticipate this LNG inflow to remain steady throughout
winter," they added.
The markets are also waiting for EU commission proposal for
price cap on natural gas. EU leaders are set to debate options
later this week which includes mandatory limits on the degree to
which traded prices can fluctuate in a single day, according to
a draft proposal.
The price cap can put more pressure on gas prices, according
to analysts.
In the UK, the gas system was 26.4 million cubic metres
(mcm) over-supplied, according to National Grid data.
Peak wind generation was forecast to be around 8 gigawatts
(GW) today and rise to 15.2 GW on Wednesday, out of total
metered capacity of around 20 GW, Elexon data showed.
Stronger wind output typically reduces demand for gas from
power plants.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was 0.41 euro lower at 67.10 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; editing by Nina Chestney)