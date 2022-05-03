Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on supply, demand

05/03/2022 | 04:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with UK prices up after a market closure the previous day and Dutch prices down on stable supply.

In the British gas market, the June contract was 2.50 pence higher at 162 pence per therm by 0810 GMT, while the day-ahead price soared by 50 pence to 140 p/therm.

Traders said that the prompt movement up was over-done and likely due to a public holiday in UK yesterday when the market was closed and following declines last week.

The British gas system was under-supplied by 13 million cubic metres, National Grid data showed. Demand was forecast around 78 mcm above the seasonal norm.

Even though UK temperatures are forecast above average for the first half of May, wind output remains low, which typically increases demand for gas from power plants.

Peak wind generation is forecast at 1.4 gigawatts (GW) on Tuesday and 5.4 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity of neatly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.

On the bearish side, an outage at the InterconnectorUK pipeline to Europe has been extended until May 7, which should keep more gas in the UK system.

In the Dutch gas market, the June contract at the TTF hub was 1.60 euros lower at 96.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh), while the Q3 price was down by 2.11 euros at 97 euros/MWh.

Norwegian exports and liquefied natural gas supply was stable and demand is weaker, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

Poland and Bulgaria had Russian gas supply cut off last week after refusing to comply with a new Russian payment mechanism.

At a meeting of EU energy ministers met on Monday, the European Commission said complying with Russia's scheme in full would breach existing EU sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, but promised more detailed guidance on what companies can and cannot legally do.

Poland started importing gas from Lithuania at a 20 gigawatt hour per day (GWh/d) rate from May 1 via a newly launched interconnector. In the next five months, the interconnector’s capacity from Lithuania to Poland is expected to rise to 57 GWh/d, equivalent to 1.9 billion cubic metres per year, Refinitiv gas analysts said.

In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract was up 0.88 euro at 83.92 euros a tonne. (Reporting by Nina Chestney)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:18aFactbox-A global look at abortion and some of the world's toughest laws
RE
05:18aRussia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions
RE
05:17aU.S. relieved as China appears to heed warnings on Russia
RE
05:16aHong Kong's Q1 GDP contracts 4% y/y, worse than forecasts
RE
05:15aSouth Africa factory activity expands at slower pace in April due to floods - Absa PMI
RE
05:15a10-Year Gilt Yield Breaches 2% Mark
DJ
05:14aBP expects to pay up to 1 billion pounds in UK taxes in 2022
RE
05:14aUkraine's foreign reserves resilient amid war shock - central bank head
RE
05:14aBW ENERGY : 2022 Annual General Meeting – Notice
PU
05:13aSouth African coal miners turn to trucks as rail service deteriorates
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba stock falls, then recovers, after state media report
2France's BNP Paribas beats earnings forecasts on bumper trading revenue
3Google makes $100,000 worth of tech training free to every U.S. busines..
4BP boosts buybacks on soaring energy prices after costly Russia exit
5HSBC shares rise as markets warm up to break-up proposal by top shareho..

HOT NEWS