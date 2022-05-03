EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed on supply, demand

LONDON, May 3 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas
prices were mixed on Tuesday morning, with UK prices up after a
market closure the previous day and Dutch prices down on stable
supply.
In the British gas market, the June contract
was 2.50 pence higher at 162 pence per therm by 0810 GMT, while
the day-ahead price soared by 50 pence to 140
p/therm.
Traders said that the prompt movement up was over-done and
likely due to a public holiday in UK yesterday when the market
was closed and following declines last week.
The British gas system was under-supplied by 13 million
cubic metres, National Grid data showed. Demand was forecast
around 78 mcm above the seasonal norm.
Even though UK temperatures are forecast above average for
the first half of May, wind output remains low, which typically
increases demand for gas from power plants.
Peak wind generation is forecast at 1.4 gigawatts (GW) on
Tuesday and 5.4 GW on Wednesday, out of total metered capacity
of neatly 20 GW, Elexon data showed.
On the bearish side, an outage at the InterconnectorUK
pipeline to Europe has been extended until May 7, which should
keep more gas in the UK system.
In the Dutch gas market, the June contract at
the TTF hub was 1.60 euros lower at 96.50 euros per megawatt
hour (MWh), while the Q3 price was down by 2.11
euros at 97 euros/MWh.
Norwegian exports and liquefied natural gas supply was
stable and demand is weaker, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from
Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to
zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.
Poland and Bulgaria had Russian gas supply cut off last week
after refusing to comply with a new Russian payment mechanism.
At a meeting of EU energy ministers met on Monday, the
European Commission said complying with Russia's scheme in full
would breach existing EU sanctions against Russia over its
invasion of Ukraine, but promised more detailed guidance on what
companies can and cannot legally do.
Poland started importing gas from Lithuania at a 20 gigawatt
hour per day (GWh/d) rate from May 1 via a newly launched
interconnector. In the next five months, the interconnector’s
capacity from Lithuania to Poland is expected to rise to 57
GWh/d, equivalent to 1.9 billion cubic metres per year,
Refinitiv gas analysts said.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was up 0.88 euro at 83.92 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney)