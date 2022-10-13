EUROPE GAS-Prices mixed over concerns from energy strikes in France, Norway incident resolves

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Dutch wholesale gas prices
rose on Thursday after a French trade union called for extending
strikes to the whole energy sector, triggering concerns of
disruptions, while the market awaits European Commission
regulatory decisions to curb high prices.
Meanwhile, British gas prices eased following a brief rise
after Norwegian police said an incident on Thursday at the
Nyhamna plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field
had been resolved.
The Nordic country is now Europe's largest gas supplier.
The benchmark front-month Dutch contract was up
2.5 euros at 160.50 euros per megawatt/hour (EUR/MWh) by 0851
GMT. The contract for December delivery rose by 5.6
euros to 178.15 EUR/MWh.
British day-ahead contract fell by 7.20 pence to
168 pence per therm, while the within-day contract
was 4.5 pence lower at 172.50 pence/therm.
"The market is responding to some bullish news on Norway
responding to some unknown incident and France (trade union)
expanding strikes to all energy companies. The question is for
how long?," a European gas trader said.
"We expect the market to remain sideways unless
infrastructure is actually in threat."
The FNME-CGT trade union, in the heart of the weeks-long
strike in refineries and depots disrupting petrol supply in
France, called on Thursday for the industrial action to be
extended to the energy sector as a whole.
Alongside ongoing strikes at refineries and petrol storage
sites, walkouts were also underway, it said, at five of EDF's
EDF.PA nuclear reactors, while an Engie ENGIE.PA gas storage
facility also remained on strike.
Norwegian police said an incident on Thursday at the Nyhamna
plant processing gas from the giant Ormen Lange field had been
resolved, after responding to what they called an "unclear
situation".
The Norwegian military Home Guard has been guarding the
facility since authorities boosted security at Norwegian oil and
gas installations in the wake of explosions on the Nord Stream
pipelines on Sept. 26.
Engie's EnergyScan analysts said the market is in a
wait-and-see situation, as the European Commission will unveil
proposals on Oct. 18 to launch joint gas buying within months
and develop an alternative gas price benchmark.
However, it was unclear whether the package would include a
gas price cap.
"The fact that the EU can't agree on anything concrete and
we are still seeing threats of blackouts and see more demand
reduction needed (means that) when we start to get colder
weather and consumption picks up a bit, we will see higher
prices again," the European trader said.
In the UK, the gas system was 21.3 oversupplied, according
to National grid Data.
Peak wind generation was forecast at nearly 7 gigawatts (GW)
on Thursday and 7.7 GW on Friday, Elexon data showed, out of
total metered capacity of around 20 GW.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was 0.49 euro higher at 67.18 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Neha Arora)