EUROPE GAS-Prices rise after Russian flows via Ukraine drop

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas
prices rose on Wednesday morning, rising after a two-day slide,
after Russian gas flows via Ukraine fell after force majeure was
declared on one route.
In the British gas market, the contract for immediate
delivery rose by 10.00 pence to 40.00 pence per
therm by 0901 GMT while the contract for next day delivery
rose by 3.00 pence to 41.00 pence per therm.
In the Dutch gas market, the contract for next day delivery
rose by 6.42 euros to 87.00 euros per megawatt/hour
(MWh), while that for July delivery rose by 4.9
euros to 98.50 euros/MWh.
"This is death by a thousand cuts. We sit there without
knowing what to expect. Although we are still getting loads of
gas, the curve is holding high due to uncertainty," a European
gas trader said.
"Of course people will be less willing to sell cheaper gas
but by the end of the day the market will likely go lower as
more gas is pumped," he added.
Ukraine said on Tuesday it would suspend the flow of gas
through a transit point which it said delivers almost a third of
the gas Russia pipes to Europe via Ukraine, blaming Moscow for
the move and saying it would move the flows
elsewhere.
Nominations for Russian gas transit via Ukraine at the
Sokhranovka entry point for May 11 fell to zero, data from
Ukraine's gas pipeline operator showed on Wednesday.
The data showed European requests for Russian gas via the
Sudzha entry point stood at almost 72 million cubic metres for
Wednesday.
Refinitiv analysts said the market will be carefully
watching the result of a daily capacity auction to see if Russia
is able to reroute its transit from Sokhranovka via either the
Sudzha or Mallnow entry points.
Daily nominations for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via
Ukraine also fell on Wednesday, data from Slovakian operator TSO
Eustream showed, while eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe
pipeline from Germany to Poland were down slightly.
Analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said that if Russian supply
was to fall further, panic buying by some physical participants
and investors buying could drive prices higher.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
rose by 2.1 euros to 89.43 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; editing by Jason Neely)