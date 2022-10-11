EUROPE GAS-Prices rise on short-term demand and winter jitters

Oct 11 (Reuters) - British and Dutch wholesale gas
prices rose on Tuesday morning after a volatile session on
Monday, with a shortlived cold spell lifting heating demand
against the backdrop of fresh supply concerns over the war in
Ukraine.
The British day-ahead contract rose 10 pence to
170 pence per therm by 0907 GMT, while the within-day contract
gained 6.50 pence to 169 pence/therm.
"Barring any supply shocks, we expect the (British day-ahead
contract) movement to remain muted with some bias to the upside
when looking at the next few days of increased consumption,"
Refinitiv analyst Wayne Bryan said in a morning note.
Temperatures in Britain are forecast to dip below normal for
the next six days, which should lift heating demand, he added.
However, supply was healthy, with eight liquefied natural
gas (LNG) cargoes due to arrive at British terminals by he end
of the month, Bryan said.
The British gas system was oversupplied by 8 million cubic
metres (mcm) on Tuesday morning, National Grid data showed.
Further out, the British November contract
gained 10 pence to 300 pence/therm.
The Dutch November contract was up 4 euros at
161.50 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0905 GMT.
"Next week will be very mild and in the south also sunny
with well above normal temperatures," Refinitiv meteorologist
Georg Mueller said.
A mild start to October has helped to curb prices in recent
days while plans by several European governments to cap
household gas prices could remove an important signal for energy
saving, one trader said.
"Everyone is trying to get the feel for where the demand
destruction is. That's the part that will get us through the
winter," the trader said.
Meanwhile, Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy
infrastructure on Monday highlighted the persistent threat of
gas flows through Ukraine being cut off, he added.
Flows of gas from Russia to Europe via Ukraine remained
steady on Tuesday, however.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was up 0.23 euros at 67 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo
Editing by David Goodman
)