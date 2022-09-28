EUROPE GAS-Prices rises as Ukraine gas dispute adds to supply concerns

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Dutch and British gas prices mostly
rose on Wednesday amid concerns that Russia could stop gas
supply to Europe via Ukraine over a payment dispute, with flows
via the Baltic Sea unlikely to resume after extensive damage to
the Nord Stream pipelines.
The Dutch October gas price was up 16.10 euros
at 200.10 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0809 GMT.
The British equivalent was up by 24.75 pence at
290.25 pence per therm.
A warning from Gazprom that Russia could impose sanctions on
Ukraine’s Naftogaz due to ongoing arbitration could have an
immediate impact on European gas markets, analysts at ING bank
said.
"This is an important development to watch because if
Naftogaz is sanctioned, Gazprom will not be able to pay transit
fees to the company for Russian gas which goes via Ukraine to
Europe," they added.
This risked the complete halt of flows and tighten up the
European market further heading into the heating season, ING's
analysts said.
Russian gas flows via Ukraine have been steady at around 42
million cubic metres per day in recent weeks.
Prices had already been buoyed by the discovery of large
leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines near the Danish
island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, in what is widely regarded
as an act of sabotage, although by whom or why remains unclear.
"Concerns over energy infrastructure safety could maintain a
risk premium on winter prices in the short term," analysts at
Engie Energyscan said.
Still, as Nord Stream 2 never started up commercial
operation and flows via Nord Stream 1 effectively stopped since
late August, the immediate impact of the attacks was limited,
analysts said.
On the prompt, the British day-ahead contract
rose by 30.00 pence to 225.00 p/therm.
"We observe tighter market conditions on notably higher
residential consumption today and tomorrow," analysts at
Refinitiv said.
The impact of the current cold snap in Britain was however
mitigated by increased Norwegian flows and liquefied natural gas
(LNG) supply, they added.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was down by 2.59 euros at 65.37 euros a tonne.
(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo; editing by Nina Chestney)