EUROPE GAS-UK prices fall on weak demand, Dutch prices edge higher

LONDON, May 25 (Reuters) - Prompt British wholesale gas
prices fell on Wednesday morning as strong output from the
country’s wind farms curbed demand for gas from power stations
while Dutch prices edged higher amid weaker supply.
British gas for immediate delivery fell by 11
pence to 105 pence per therm by 0822 GMT, while the day-ahead
price was 13 pence lower at 106 p/therm.
Forecasts of high output from the country’s wind farms led
to expectations of lower demand for gas from power plants.
Refinitiv analysts forecast gas-for-power demand at 41
million cubic metres (mcm) a day on Wednesday, down 22 mcm on
the previous forecast.
Peak wind power generation is forecast at 16.4 gigawatts up
from around 7 GW the previous day, Elexon data showed.
“The outlook for the remainder of this week remains bearish
with soft demand forecast and the recovery of Norwegian flows
toward the end of the week as the ongoing maintenances are
scheduled to end,” analysts at Refinitiv said in a daily
research note.
On the Dutch TTF hub, prices edged higher with flows from
Russia through some major routes slightly lower on Wednesday
morning and Norwegian supply still impacted by maintenance.
Delivery of Russian gas to Slovakia through Ukraine eased on
Wednesday morning, while flows from Germany to Poland via the
Yamal pipeline were also lower.
The day-ahead contract rose 2 euros to 81.50
euros per megawatt hour (MWh), and the benchmark June contract
was up by 0.90 euros/MWh at 86.40 euros/MWh.
In the European carbon market, the benchmark contract
was up 0.19 euros at 81.51 euros a tonne.
