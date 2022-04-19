EUROPE POWER-Rising renewable supply weighs on spot prices

PARIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Spot power prices fell on
Tuesday following the Easter holiday as wind and solar
generation were set to rise throughout Europe and demand was
seen increasing.
"Increasing demand is compensated by a lifted renewable
supply," Refinitiv analysts said, adding that residual load was
seen down throughout the region.
Residual load is the demand for power covered by
conventional sources, such as gas and coal, after subtracting
renewable supply.
German baseload for day-ahead delivery was at 207
euros ($223.62) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0911 GMT, down 3.7%
from the price paid last Thursday for Tuesday delivery.
The equivalent French contract was at 211 euros.
Power from German wind turbines is forecast to edge up 90
megawatts (MW) day on day to 8.7 gigawatts (GW), Refinitiv Eikon
data showed. Levels are seen rising to around 11 GW on Thursday
and reaching near 19 GW Friday.
Solar power supply in the country is seen adding 810 MW to
10.2 GW, the data showed.
Wind supply in France is expected to rise by 1.3 GW to 4.1
GW on Wednesday, the data showed.
Nuclear availability in France was at 55% of available
capacity.
President Emmanuel Macron promised to make France the "first
great nation" to stop using oil, coal and gas as energy sources
and expand the country's nuclear capacity ahead of Sunday's
election run-off.
Power demand in Germany is seen rising by 810 MW on
Wednesday to 56 GW, while consumption in France is projected to
rise by 110 MW to 48.3 GW, the data showed.
Along the curve, the German and French front-month and
front-quarter 2022 baseload power contracts fell in early
trading.
The German front-year contract was down 0.5% to
196.75 euros/MWh.
The equivalent French contract shed 0.9% to 230
euros/MWh.
European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry
were 0.2% lower at 79.83 euros a tonne.
The Kremlin said there was still time for so-called
"unfriendly" countries to switch to payments for gas in roubles.
($1 = 0.9257 euros)
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)