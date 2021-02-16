EUROPE POWER-Rising wind power, falling demand weighs on spot prices

PARIS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - European spot electricity prices for Wednesday delivery fell on Tuesday on an expected jump in German wind power production as well as falling demand in France and Germany as temperatures continue to rise.

* German baseload power for Wednesday was down 8% to 49.45 euros ($60.06) per megawatt hour (MWh) at 0931 GMT.

* The equivalent French contract fell 9.1% to 49.75 euros/MWh.

* Power supply from wind turbines in Germany is set to surge by 7.6 gigawatts (GW) to 23.9 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* French wind power is expected to shed 940 megawatts (MW) on Wednesday to 7.6 GW.

* French nuclear availability added 1.5 percentage points to 77.9% of maximum capacity, while the Gravelines 6 outage was extended for two days to Feb. 19.

* French power demand is expected to fall day-on-day by 2.7 GW to 68.4 GW as the average temperature is forecast to rise 0.9 degrees Celsius to 9.5C, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

* German consumption is expected to shed 350 MW to 64.6 GW, with the average temperature expected to add 0.8C to 5.8C.

* Weather developments in the coming weeks will remain a key price driver, said Swiss utility Axpo in its monthly energy markets monitor.

* Current conditions are even more volatile than usual, with not only late-winter cold, but also periods of mild weather possible, it said.

* Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload power gained 1.6% to 53.20 euros/MWh, tracking climbing carbon prices.

* The French 2022 contract shed 0.5% to 53.75 euros/MWh.

* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances jumped 2.2% to 40.37 euros a tonne.

* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022 was untraded after closing at $64.50 a tonne on Monday. ($1 = 0.8233 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin. Additional reporting by Vera Eckert. Editing by Mark Potter)