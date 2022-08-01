EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lower as solar, nuclear supply seen rising

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts fell on Monday, with French nuclear availability scheduled to increase on Tuesday and solar supply expected to rise in Germany.

The French Tuesday baseload was at 476 euros ($488) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0925 GMT, down 10.2% from Monday delivery.

The equivalent German contract edged up 0.5% to 427 euros/MWh.

Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to drop 1.1 gigawatts (GW) to 4.8 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is seen down 930 megawatts to 1.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Solar supply in Germany is seen rising 1.7 GW to 11.8 GW, the data showed.

French nuclear availability fell 2.9 percentage points to 44.3% of available capacity as two reactors that produce a total of 1.8 GW went offline for planned outages.

The 1.3 GW Belleville 1 restart was moved up one day to Aug. 1, while another two reactors totalling 1.8 GW are expected to return from maintenance by Tuesday.

Some water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen but not enough to provide significant relief to ships which are still unable to sail fully loaded, navigation authorities said.

Demand was forecast to rise by 1.9 GW to 55.9 GW in Germany on Tuesday and gain 1.3 GW to 46.2 GW in France, the data showed.

Along the curve, the German baseload for 2023 delivery was untraded with the bid-ask range between 355 and 374 euros/MWh.

The equivalent French position was untraded after closing at 498 euros on Friday.

European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry rose 0.9% to 79.23 euros a tonne.

Power contracts saw a similar downward movement as gas contracts at the end of last week, since the gas price remains the biggest fundamental driver, Rystad energy analyst Fabian Ronningen said.

He added a price ceiling for forward contracts was difficult to predict but he doesn't expect the market has reached it even with the highs last week.

Gas flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany rose on Monday, while eastward gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline halved.

($1 = 0.9750 euros) (Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)