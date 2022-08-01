EUROPE POWER-Spot prices lower as solar, nuclear supply seen rising

PARIS, Aug 1 (Reuters) - European spot power contracts fell
on Monday, with French nuclear availability scheduled to
increase on Tuesday and solar supply expected to rise in
Germany.
The French Tuesday baseload was at 476 euros
($488) a megawatt hour (MWh) at 0925 GMT, down 10.2% from Monday
delivery.
The equivalent German contract edged up 0.5% to
427 euros/MWh.
Supply from German wind turbines is forecast to drop 1.1
gigawatts (GW) to 4.8 GW on Tuesday, while that in France is
seen down 930 megawatts to 1.2 GW, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.
Solar supply in Germany is seen rising 1.7 GW to 11.8 GW,
the data showed.
French nuclear availability fell 2.9 percentage points to
44.3% of available capacity as two reactors that produce a total
of 1.8 GW went offline for planned outages.
The 1.3 GW Belleville 1 restart was moved up one day to Aug.
1, while another two reactors totalling 1.8 GW are expected to
return from maintenance by Tuesday.
Some water levels on the Rhine in Germany have risen but not
enough to provide significant relief to ships which are still
unable to sail fully loaded, navigation authorities said.
Demand was forecast to rise by 1.9 GW to 55.9 GW in Germany
on Tuesday and gain 1.3 GW to 46.2 GW in France, the data
showed.
Along the curve, the German baseload for 2023 delivery
was untraded with the bid-ask range between 355 and
374 euros/MWh.
The equivalent French position was untraded after
closing at 498 euros on Friday.
European CO2 allowances for December 2022 expiry
rose 0.9% to 79.23 euros a tonne.
Power contracts saw a similar downward movement as gas
contracts at the end of last week, since the gas price remains
the biggest fundamental driver, Rystad energy analyst Fabian
Ronningen said.
He added a price ceiling for forward contracts was difficult
to predict but he doesn't expect the market has reached it even
with the highs last week.
Gas flows on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline into Germany rose on
Monday, while eastward gas flows on the Yamal-Europe pipeline
halved.
($1 = 0.9750 euros)
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin Editing by Mark Potter)