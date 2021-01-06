EUROPE POWER-Spot prices surge on low wind power and strong demand

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - European prompt power prices jumped
on Wednesday on tighter renewables supply and rising demand in
Germany after the end of the holiday season in parts of the
region.
* German baseload power for Wednesday climbed
29.4% to
69.25 euros ($85.46) per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1004 GMT.
* The equivalent French contract was up 17.2% at
78.5
euros/MWh.
* German wind power is set to shed 5.2 gigawatts (GW) on
Thursday
to 7.4 GW, while supply from wind turbines in France is expected
to dip by 570 megawatts (MW) to 960 MW, Refinitiv Eikon data
showed.
* Power supply from wind turbines is set to drop again on
Friday
but rebound on Monday, the data showed.
* French nuclear availability remained at 85.7% of installed
capacity.
* Planned maintenance at the Penly 1 reactor was moved back
from
Jan. 9 to Jan. 16 and is the next expected outage, the data
showed.
* On the demand side, Germany is expected to register a
day-on-day
consumption rise of 5.2 GW to 63.9 GW as its southern regions
return from the Epiphany holiday, which is also observed in
Austria and parts of Switzerland.
* French consumption is expected to edge up by 280 MW to
80.4 GW,
the data showed.
* Along the curve, year-ahead prices rose with higher carbon
permits and oil prices.
* Along the curve, German Cal '22 baseload power
was up
1.1% at 50.20 euros/MWh.
* French 2022 supply rose 0.5% to 51.75
euros/MWh.
* December 2021 expiry European CO2 allowances
gained
1.9% to 33.58 euros a tonne, still near record highs, in low
trading volume.
* The price of permits on the European Union carbon market
has
soared to record levels in the first trading days of the year,
raising costs for polluters as the EU prepares measures to
enforce deeper emissions cuts.
* Hard coal for northern European delivery in 2022
tumbled 1.7% to $69.50 a tonne
($1 = 0.8103 euros)
(Reporting by Forrest Crellin
Editing by David Goodman
)