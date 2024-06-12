EUROPEAN COMMISSION: INTENDS TO IMPOSE PROVISIONAL TARIFFS ON CHINESE ELECTRIC VEHICLES OF 21 PCT FOR CO OPERATING COMPANIES, 38.1 PCT FOR THOSE WHICH HAVE NOT
The World Will Be Swimming in Excess Oil by End of Decade, IEA Says--Update
The IBEX is threatening a rebound without conviction as it awaits CPI and the Fed
GameStop raises $2.14 billion amid Roaring Kitty-fueled retail trading frenzy
Tesla shareholder sues Musk to return billions in alleged unlawful profits
China's consumer inflation rate rises at steady clip, factory deflation narrows
Economists expect Singapore's monetary policy to remain unchanged in 2024, survey shows
