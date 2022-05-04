EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Caution Dominates -2

A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS said Wednesday that continuing Covid-19 lockdowns in China had a limited impact on its first quarter, but that this could worsen the congestion environment in coming quarters as the situation develops while Russia's invasion of Ukraine has added to supply-chain bottlenecks.

The Danish shipping giant last month pre-released some first-quarter earnings figures and raised full-year guidance, noting that supply-chain disruptions had continued to send container freight rates higher.

Siemens Healthineers Lifts Guidance Again on Covid-19 Test Demand

Siemens Healthineers AG said Wednesday that second-quarter earnings rose, and raised its guidance again on the back of strong demand for rapid Covid-19 tests.

The German medical-equipment maker reported net income of 579 million euros ($609.1 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with EUR443 million a year earlier.

EDF 1Q Sales Jumped on High Energy Prices, Ebitda to Face Pressure

Electricite de France SA on Wednesday said that sales grew organically by 61% in the first quarter on the back of high electricity and gas prices, but warned that its earnings will only experience a limited boost from this.

The French energy company said quarterly sales came in at 35.58 billion euros ($37.43 billion), up from EUR21.95 billion in the year-earlier period.

Fresenius Backs 2022 Views as 1Q Sales Rose; Names New Finance Chief

Fresenius SE said Wednesday that it is backing its growth targets for 2022 despite headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic and the Ukraine war, as sales rose in the first quarter and the company appointed a new finance chief.

The German healthcare company's sales rose 5% at constant currency in the quarter to 9.72 billion euros ($10.22 billion). Earnings before interest, taxes and special items slipped by 5% to EUR996 million, but net profit before special items rose slightly to EUR462 million, Fresenius said.

Pandora Lifts Full-Year Guidance Slightly After 1Q Earnings Beat

Danish jeweler Pandora AS on Wednesday lifted 2022 growth guidance slightly as it recorded a forecast-beating first-quarter net profit after seeing a strong performance across its key European markets.

China remains a drag on earnings and the company cautioned on higher costs, but said historically it has been successful in mitigating cost increases through efficiency and cost-savings initiatives.

Zelensky Says Companies Are Supporting Russia's 'War Machine' if They Stay There

Global companies have a critical role to play in isolating Russia and helping Ukraine restore its economy, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, addressing The Wall Street Journal's CEO Council Summit in London.

Ukrainian Civilians Describe Desperate Efforts to Flee Bombed-Out Mariupol

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine-Scores of civilians trapped for weeks in the rubble of Mariupol and other towns occupied by Russian forces reached Ukrainian-controlled territory after traumatic journeys as Russia redoubled efforts to seize the sprawling steel plant that had served dozens of them as a refuge.

Among the flow of people arriving Tuesday at a processing center in Zaporizhzhia, a Ukrainian-held city in the country's southeast, was a convoy of around 150 civilians who had spent weeks sheltering in the Azovstal steel plant where Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold out.

Boris Johnson Echoes Churchill in Speech to Ukraine Parliament

LONDON-Invoking the words of Winston Churchill, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged Tuesday to send more weapons to Ukraine in its underdog campaign to fend off the Russian invasion.

Mr. Johnson, in the first address to Ukraine's parliament by a Western leader since the war began, drew parallels to Britain's resolve against the Nazis during World War II.

Poland's President Says Russian Threats Shouldn't Derail Ukraine Support

WARSAW-The U.S. and its allies should keep arms and aid flowing into Ukraine and not be deterred by threats from Russia of nuclear or other retaliation, Polish President Andrzej Duda said days after his government donated hundreds of tanks to its besieged neighbor.

"We must not be afraid of Russia's threats," Mr. Duda told The Wall Street Journal in his first interview with a Western news organization since he visited Kyiv last month. "If we want to achieve any kind of success in our relationship with Russia, in this situation where Russia has attacked Ukraine, any success we can have is only if we apply brutal strength, because only brutal strength, brutal power is able to stop Russia."

GLOBAL NEWS

Fed's Message on Interest-Rate Path, Destination Will Be Scrutinized

Investors tuning into Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's news conference Wednesday will focus on his comments about how high interest rates might rise beyond this year to combat inflation.

This is partly because the Fed has clearly telegraphed its plans for an aggressive ramp-up in policy tightening at this week's two-day policy gathering, which begins Tuesday. Officials are preparing to raise rates by an unusual half percentage point and to follow that move in June with another half-point increase-and possibly more after that. They haven't raised rates by more than a quarter percentage point at any meeting since 2000.

Biden Officials Divided Over Easing China Tariffs to Slow Inflation

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is split on whether to pare back tariffs on imports from China in an effort to cut consumer costs and reduce inflation, as the White House gives renewed consideration to a step that has divided officials.

On one side of the debate within the administration are Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, who favor easing the tariffs on some of the roughly $360 billion annually of Chinese imports put in place under the Trump administration, according to people familiar with the matter.

Stocks and Bonds Are Falling in Lockstep at Pace Unseen in Decades

Stocks and bonds are falling in tandem at a pace not seen in decades, leaving investors with few places to hide from the market volatility.

Through Monday, the S&P 500 was down 13% for 2022 and the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate bond index-largely U.S. Treasurys, highly rated corporate bonds and mortgage-backed securities-was off 10%. That puts them on track for their biggest simultaneous drop in Dow Jones Market Data going back to 1976. The only other time both indexes dropped for the year was in 1994, when the bond index declined 2.9% and the S&P 500 fell 1.5%.

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Days Before South's New President Takes Office

SEOUL-North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Wednesday, Tokyo and Seoul officials said, a weapons launch that comes just days before a more hard-line South Korean president takes office.

The missile was fired at 12:03 p.m. local time from the Sunan area, which is on the outskirts of Pyongyang and near the country's main international airport, South Korea's military said. It hit an altitude of roughly 500 miles and traveled about 310 miles before falling into the waters between Korea and Japan, said Makoto Oniki, Japan's vice defense minister. South Korea issued a similar assessment.

