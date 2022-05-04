EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Caution Dominates Ahead of Fed; Oil Surges on EU Move

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks edged lower Wednesday in a cautious opening session as traders looked ahead to a policy decision from the Federal Reserve and forward guidance from Jerome Powell that will be closely watched for clues about the path of U.S. interest rates.

"Markets, perhaps like the Fed, are clinging to the hope that the terminal Fed Funds rate is mostly priced into the market now. There remain definite upside risks to that point of view, as there are across much of the Anglo-Saxon world," wrote Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst, Asia Pacific, OANDA.

"Perhaps the only mitigating factor will be the start of quantitative tightening. That may have more of an impact than Fed Fund hikes if it starts pushing the U.S. yield curve higher once again."

Economic Insight:

Final PMI figures confirm that the looser pandemic restrictions provided a welcome boost to eurozone services activity in the early stages of the second quarter, which has more than compensated for the slower growth in manufacturing, said Ricardo Amaro, senior economist at Oxford Economists.

The composite index rose to a seven-month high of 55.8 in April from 54.9 in March. The four largest eurozone economies all recorded solid improvement in services trends in April, Amaro said.

"This was enough to leave French, Spanish and Italian composite PMIs higher on the month, leaving Germany as the only country where overall growth eased in April."

---

The sharp drop in German exports in March is the first hard evidence of the negative impact the Ukraine war is having on the German and European economy, said Carsten Brzeski, global head of macro at ING.

Exports fell 3.3% on month and exports to Russia were down 62.3%. Looking ahead, despite richly filled order books, the short-term outlook for German exports doesn't look encouraging, Brzeski said. New lockdowns in China and a continuation of supply-chain disruptions will leave significant marks on German industry.

"With a high risk that Ukraine's war accelerates the trend of deglobalization and high energy and commodity prices for longer, the German export sector is facing more headwinds ahead."

---

Recent surveys have shown supply problems faced by eurozone companies have eased a little this year but remain intense, said Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. "This will continue to weigh on production and keep inflation high."

Supply constraints coupled with labor shortages are exerting a significant drag on activity, Allen-Reynolds said. The proportion of industrial firms reporting there are no constraints on output has fallen to almost the same level as in the second quarter of 2020. Allen-Reynolds added that there is also no sign the slight easing of supply problems this year has reduced price pressures.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures edged higher, with the Fed in focus.

Investors were also monitoring earnings for signs of whether inflation is eating away at profits or weighing on consumer spending. Results are due ahead of the market open from CVS Health, Marriott International, Moderna, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Uber Technologies.

In premarket trading, Airbnb shares rose more than 4% after the company said it expects to post its first full-year net profit this year. Starbucks shares added 4% after the coffee chain said profits and sales grew in the most recent quarter.

Lyft shares slumped more than 25% after the ride-hailing company said it would invest in the current quarter to ensure adequate driver supply and grow its ride-hailing platform, spooking investors as the spending weighs on operating profit.

Forex:

Given the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points later Wednesday, with the dollar having risen substantially in anticipation, profit-taking after the event is possible but will be limited, analysts said. Further rate rises are likely and the dollar remains popular as a safe haven.

"As long as the Fed doesn't push back against hawkish market expectations, the dollar is likely to face limited downside risks today, " said ING analysts. The war in Ukraine, lockdowns in China and portfolio outflows from emerging markets "all point to a strong dollar."

Bonds:

Eurozone government bonds were lower in opening trade, after the ECB's Isabel Schnabel told German newspaper Handelsblatt that "talking is no longer enough, we need to act" and that "a rate increase in July is possible in my view."

RBC Capital Markets said the comment "adds to the growing calls from ECB governing council for a possible July rate hike."

---

The case for eurozone peripheral government bonds at the moment is "poor, " said ING, with riskier debt no longer benefitting from central bank support, or from the rising tide of economic growth.

"The ECB's stepping away from net purchases, likely as soon as June, means investors can no longer count on its daily intervention to smooth volatility and reassure the most risk-adverse investors," ING said.

Read: ECB's End of Corporate Bond Purchases Likely to Trigger Wider Spreads

Energy:

Oil prices rose close to 3% after data from the API showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 3.5 million barrels against analysts' expectations of a 200,000-barrel drop.

The "very bullish" stock figures along with European Union plan to ban Russian oil imports were driving oil prices higher, said DNB Markets.

Oil prices could stay elevated over fears of additional European sanctions on Russian oil and OPEC struggling to boost output, said CBA, forecasting Brent to continue trading between $100-$110.

However, Fitch is more bearish on prices. It expects Brent to average $100 this year and $90 in 2023, citing expectations of weakening economic growth from markets like Germany and China. "Increasingly stringent containment measures that have undercut Chinese oil consumption...now threaten negative spillovers for other economies, particularly in Asia."

Other News:

The European Union is proposing a ban on imports of Russian crude oil within six months and on refined oil products from the country by year-end, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed Wednesday. Read more here.

Read: Russian Energy Flows to Europe to Shrink Faster Than Markets Expect

Commodities:

Gold futures ticked down as weak economic sentiment continued to hit demand for the precious metal.

"Sentiment is turning increasingly bearish on expectations the Fed will try to tame inflation with aggressive rate hikes," said ANZ.

---

Aluminum extended its losses, while copper steadied.

"Base and copper in particular is being driven by a macro selloff of late, but with the micro continuing to be constructive, [this] seems to be helping base metals hold for now," said Marex's Asian metals team.

EU Proposes Ban on Russian Oil Imports

BRUSSELS-The European Union is proposing a ban on imports of Russian crude oil within six months and on refined oil products from the country by year-end, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday, while the bloc is set to impose sanctions on high-ranking Russian military officials involved in alleged war crimes and the siege of Mariupol.

In a speech to the European Parliament, Ms. von der Leyen also said the EU's executive body is proposing to take Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank, and two other Russian banks off the Swift financial messaging system. The European Commission is also planning to ban three major Russian state-owned broadcasters from the EU.

Europe Scrambles for Energy Before Cutting Itself Off From Russia

Europe is racing to stock up on oil and natural gas before it imposes tighter sanctions on Russian energy, showing the dash to reorganize global energy supplies in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Terminals to import liquefied natural gas took in a record amount of the superchilled fuel for the time of year in April, according to commodity-tracking firm Vortexa. Oil imports from non-Russian suppliers, meanwhile, hit their highest level since the start of the pandemic.

German Exports, Trade Surplus Fell in March Amid War in Ukraine

German exports declined in March as trade with Russia was restricted a result of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Statistics office Destatis said Wednesday that exports fell 3.3% on month in adjusted terms. Imports increased 3.4% on month, Destatis said. The figures account for seasonal swings and calendar effects.

Service Sector Drives Eurozone Growth Higher in April as Manufacturing Slowdown Continues

April's purchasing managers index data highlighted the growing emergence of a two-speed economy in the eurozone, as faster service-sector growth contrasted with a slowdown across manufacturers, S&P Global said.

The eurozone composite PMI rose to 55.8 in April, up from 54.9 in March, pointing to the sharpest expansion in economic activity since September 2021.

Volkswagen Backs 2022 View Despite Tough Environment

Volkswagen AG on Wednesday confirmed its guidance for the full year despite supply-chain problems and a challenging environment.

For 2022, the German auto maker continues to expect revenue to be 8% to 13% higher than the previous year, and an operating return on sales of between 7.0% and 8.5%.

Traton Lowers Adjusted Margin Target for 2022

Traton SE on Wednesday cut its target range for return on sales for the full year after adjusted earnings fell in the first quarter, saying the war in Ukraine is having a strong effect on its operations.

The Volkswagen AG-subsidiary said it expects adjusted operating return on sales of between 5% and 6% for 2022, compared with a previous range of 5% to 7% and including effects from the Navistar purchase price allocation.

Maersk Cautions That Supply-Chain Congestion Could Worsen

