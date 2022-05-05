EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Fed Relief Spurs Solid Gains for Stocks

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks made solid gains Thursday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 50 basis points, as expected, but played down prospects of a 75 basis-point rise in future.

Analysts said investors were relieved that the Fed may be able to tackle soaring inflation without drastic measures.

The focus now turns to the Bank of England, which is expected to raise rates by 25 basis points, though there is an "unlikely outside chance" of a bigger 50 basis-point increase, said Interactive Investor Victoria Scholar.

Economic Insight:

German manufacturing orders fell 4.7% on month in March, probably due to the spreading uncertainty triggered by Russia's war against Ukraine, said Marco Wagner, senior economist at Commerzbank.

"Companies don't yet have to worry about the recently weaker orders," Wagner said, adding that the order backlog is still good.

In the past year and a half, companies have produced significantly less than would have been expected in view of the incoming orders, Wagner says. But the inflow of new orders is likely to gradually abate as the burdens on the economy are increasing everywhere, Commerzbank has forecast.

---

Ifo price expectations have reached a record level in Germany. In April, price expectations stood at 62 points, their highest level since 1991, up from 55 points in March, according to Ifo's data. This suggests that more companies are planning to raise prices over the next three months.

The Ifo price expectations were particularly high in wholesale at 79.3 points, followed by retail at 75.4 points and manufacturing at 73.1 points. Bringing up the rear were construction at 64.2 points followed by the service sector at 51.5 points. "Inflation in Germany is thus likely to remain above 7% in the coming months," said Timo Wollmershaeuser, head of forecasts at Ifo.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures fell, with technology stocks on track to lead losses after the opening bell, as investors assessed the implications of Fed's most aggressive tightening of monetary policy in more than two decades.

By early Thursday, investor's post-Powell optimism had begun to wane. Even with a larger interest-rate increase off the table in the coming months, investors are still facing the most aggressive tightening of U.S. monetary policy since 2000-the last time the central bank last raised rates by a half-point. Many investors are now questioning how high the Fed might raise rates over the next two years and how that might ripple across the economy and corporate profits.

In the bond market, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.968%, from 2.914% Wednesday. On Wednesday, bonds staged a rebound alongside stocks before losing steam.

Forex:

The dollar recovered slightly in Europe after its steep, post-Powell falls and ING said a sustained dollar decline would "require confidence the Fed can deliver an orderly tightening cycle" and ensure "a soft landing" for the U.S. economy. It's "far too early" to make that call, said ING.

---

The Norwegian krone pared gains but only marginally after the Norges Bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75% but reiterated it was likely to raises rates in June. The decision was in line with many analysts' expectations.

The central bank said there was substantial uncertainty over the potential economic impact of the Ukraine war while it was also concerned about the risk of accelerating price and wage inflation in Norway.

"If there are prospects of persistently high inflation, the policy rate may be raised more quickly than indicated by the policy rate forecast in the March report," it said.

Read: Norges Bank Still Expects Next Rate Hike in June

---

Sterling was lower as investors await the Bank of England's policy decision, with the central bank widely expected to lift its key rate 25 basis points to 1%, although analysts anticipate a cautious message.

"We think the MPC will probably only be able to hike once more in this cycle, in August," said Unicredit Research analysts. That leaves sterling exposed to a repricing of the market's rate-rise bets as the U.K. forward curve sees the peak rate at 2.6%, they said.

Unicredit expects GBP/USD to fall to 1.20 and EUR/GBP to rise to 0.95 over the medium-term.

Read: Pound Vulnerable as BOE Looks Unlikely to Deliver Substantial Rate Increases

Bonds:

Moody's is expected to upgrade Ireland to A1 from A2 as early as Friday, said Jens Peter Sorensen, chief analyst at Danske Bank.

"We have seen a continued improvement in the public finances since the rating outlook was changed and the Irish economy has been very resilient to both Covid-19 and Brexit and more recently to the war in Ukraine."

The short-term impact of an upgrade on Irish government bonds would likely be modest, but longer-term it should be positive, Sorensen said.

Energy:

Oil was little changed as the prospect of an EU ban balances out China-related demand concerns.

"Oil prices are struggling to hold higher ground...mobility restrictions in China and growing recession risks are damping sentiment," said SPI Asset Management. Looking ahead, OPEC+ is expected to stick to its plan for modest output hikes, when the cartel meets Thursday.

---

Brent's consolidation seems to be coming to an end based on technical charts, said UOB, and its upward momentum was starting to build after it rose above resistance on the downtrend line connecting the highs of $123.74 and $114.85 Wednesday, noting that its daily moving average convergence-divergence indicator was rising.

If Brent breaks above the April high of $114.85/bbl, and more importantly, the top of the daily Ichimoku cloud, which is at $116.00/bbl, the possibility of a breach of $123.74/bbl would increase considerably, UOB said.

Commodities:

Gold prices continued to rally in Europe after suggestions the Fed could have raised rates by 75 basis points were ruled out by Jerome Powell, leading to a decline in interest for the dollar and Treasurys.

"The Fed wasn't as hawkish as the markets had been braced for," said SPI's Stephen Innes. Innes added that while the Fed was "not maxed hawkish," it was neither dovish, noting that "Powell repeatedly emphasized how tight the labor market was and how far above-target inflation is."

---

Copper futures were 1.3% higher in London trade. Base metals have rebounded somewhat after they had been falling sharply prior to Wednesday, as weak uptake in China dampened sentiment.

China's services Caixin PMI reading fell to 36.2 in April from 42.0 in March and shows how sharp the contraction has been in China since lockdowns were implemented. That said, investors seemed to have been boosted by the fact the Fed limited its increase to just 50bp, indicating less economic weakness than expected.

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

Shell Takes $3.9 Billion Charge Related to Russia Exit

LONDON-Shell PLC said it took a $3.9 billion posttax charge related to its decision to exit Russia, only slightly denting an otherwise strong quarter bolstered by soaring commodity prices.

The charge was expected and came alongside robust oil and gas trading profits during a period of extreme volatility. Shell's first-quarter profit on a net current-cost-of-supplies basis-a figure similar to the net income that U.S. oil companies report-was $5 billion, compared with $4.3 billion a year ago when performance rebounded from low pandemic energy demands.

German Manufacturing Orders Fell More Than Expected in March

German manufacturing orders plunged in March, mainly because of a drop in orders from abroad.

Manufacturing orders fell 4.7% on month in adjusted terms, after a revised 0.8% decline in February, according to data from federal statistics office Destatis released Thursday.

UniCredit 1Q Net Profit Fell; Says Buyback Depends on Russia Performance

UniCredit SpA reported a drop in first-quarter earnings Thursday, dragged by rising provisions related to its Russian business, and cautioned that a planned buyback will depend on its performance in the country.

The Italian bank posted a net profit of 247 million euros ($262.4 million), compared with EUR829 million a year earlier and consensus expectations of EUR455 million.

ArcelorMittal 1Q Earnings, Sales Rose on Higher Steel Prices

ArcelorMittal said first-quarter earnings and sales rose as higher steel prices overcame a decline in shipments due to the war in Ukraine.

Europe's largest steelmaker said Thursday that net profit was $4.13 billion in the three months to the end of March, up from $2.29 billion in the same period last year.

Societe Generale First-Quarter Net Profit Rose

Societe Generale SA said Thursday that its first-quarter earnings rose, helped by all its businesses lines, even though provisions crept higher.

The French lender reported a net profit of 842 million euros ($894.4 million), compared with EUR814 million a year earlier.

AB InBev 1Q Profit Fell on $1.1 Bln Russian JV Impairment

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA on Thursday reported a fall in net profit for the first quarter of 2022, although its underlying earnings and revenue grew.

The world's largest brewer--which houses the Stella Artois and Budweiser brands among its portfolio--made a net profit of $95 million in the first quarter, down from $595 million a year earlier.

BMW 1Q Profit Soared on Joint-Venture Consolidation; Backs 2022 View

BMW AG said Thursday that profit for the first three months of the year jumped as it consolidated its Chinese joint venture, and confirmed its targets for the full year.

The German luxury car maker's quarterly after-tax profit rose to 10.19 billion euros ($10.82 billion) from EUR2.83 billion the same period a year earlier. Quarterly revenue rose 16% to EUR31.14 billion.

Lufthansa Expects Cloudy 2022 Despite First-Quarter Recovery

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

05-05-22 0542ET