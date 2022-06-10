EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Inflation Worries Jolt Stocks Again

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

Shares were sharply lower in Europe Friday, tracking Wall Street's previous-session losses on worries central banks will have to double down on battling inflation with higher interest rate.

Investors are nervous about a potential slowdown in economic growth in the wake of monetary policy tightening, with Friday's key consumer-price index for May likely to show U.S. prices remain stubbornly high, at levels not seen in about 40 years.

"Up until a week ago there was some optimism that we could be near a peak as far as U.S. inflation is concerned. That perception has taken a knock over the past few days, as reflected by a sharp rebound in yields, as central banks across the globe embark on a series of outsized rate hikes," wrote Michael Hewson, Chief Market Analyst at CMC Markets UK.

European Central Bank - Day Two Reactions

The end of the ECB's quantitative easing as of July 1 is the first step of monetary policy normalization and is a "clear threat for financial stability," wrote Nicolas Forest, global head of fixed income at Candriam.

Even if markets are speculating about a spread control framework, no additional tool has been presented yet, Forest wrote. "The risk of market fragmentation is therefore significant and there is no doubt that the ECB should offer details about a potential new tool in the coming months."

---

Expectations for faster interest rate rises by the ECB played a part in Thursday's widening of 10-year peripheral eurozone government bond spreads over German Bunds, but the main catalyst was that the central bank didn't provide any clarity on the characteristics of new tools it would deploy to counter fragmentation, wrote Franziska Palmas, markets economist at Capital Economics.

"It may also have fuelled expectations that the ECB might be willing to tolerate significantly higher levels of spreads as long as their increases are orderly."

---

State Street said it was "troubling" to see less details than hoped for on future ECB programs to prevent fragmentation risks within the eurozone as a consequence of tighter monetary conditions.

"While peripheral spreads, as a manifestation of these risks, are not yet at levels that have previously sparked an intervention or response, we suspect markets will continue to test the ECB's resolve until it addresses these concerns," said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy.

Italian government bonds, which significantly underperformed their peers after the ECB's decisions continued to weaken Friday.

Economic Insight:

Eurozone business surveys published over the past few weeks had generally pointed to resilient economic activity but the first available hard data for the second quarter have painted a less positive picture, wrote Chantana Sam, economist at HSBC.

Retail sales and industrial data for April have pointed to a relatively sluggish start for eurozone activity in the second quarter. "However, these signs of weakness in goods consumption have to be put into context, as they could also reflect a rotation of consumer spending to services rather than goods."

The European PMIs for May have signaled that economic momentum in sectors like tourism or transport services remains strong due to the post-pandemic reopening trend, Sam said.

---

The case for a step-up in the pace of Norges Bank rate increases is now overwhelming, wrote Capital Economics economist Michael Tran.

"The stronger-than-expected increase in Norway's core inflation rate in May lends support to our forecast that the Norges Bank will step up the pace of tightening later this month."

Capital Economics expects Norges Bank to raise rates by 50 basis points at both its June and September meetings, but a 75 basis points move in June is not out of the question, Tran said.

Imported goods inflation is likely to rise further over coming months, while the very tight labour market is also going to add further pressure to the core rate.

Stocks to Watch:

Richemont's disappointing fiscal 2022 operating margin was largely down to one-offs and shouldn't be overplayed, wrote HSBC analysts Erwan Rambourg and Anne-Laure Bismuth.

Shares in the luxury group last month fell sharply after it posted a 17.7% margin for the fiscal year, lower than expected, though this was a result of one-off effects including an employee premium and charges relating to assets and inventory, with the remainder down to exceptional promotional spending, HSBC noted.

"The group could have spun the latter more positively," HSBC suggested, adding that, adjusted for these effects, the margin would have been close to consensus expectations.

Nevertheless, HSBC trimmed its target on Richemont to CHF137 from CHF145 but kept a buy rating.

U.S. Markets

Stock futures wavered as investors awaited the last major inflation reading before the Federal Reserve's meeting next week.

Heightened inflation is likely to put pressure on the Fed to lift interest rates quickly in an effort to temper rising prices. Fed officials are largely expected to raise the central bank's key interest rate by half a percentage point next week and replicate that in July.

"We're bracing ourselves for the volatile, sideways markets to continue for a while yet. We think the market will take a bit more convincing that peak core prices are behind us and they will fade meaningfully," said Edward Smith, co-chief investment officer at U.K. investment firm Rathbone Investment Management.

In bond markets, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note ticked down to 3.029% from 3.041% Thursday. Meanwhile the yield on the two-year Treasury note, which typically reflects investors' interest-rate expectations, ticked up to 2.833% from 2.815% Thursday.

In premarket trading, shares of DocuSign fell 24% after the e-signature software developer said that its growth slowed in the first quarter and that it is scaling back its hiring plans.

Forex:

The euro should recover after falling Thursday, said Commerzbank.

"The combination of ECB statement and market reaction points towards a recovery in EUR/USD," wrote analyst Ulrich Leuchtmann.

"The ECB provided certainty about the future rate path to an extent that could not have been predicted beforehand," which is at least "moderately euro-positive."

The micro structure of a market can sometimes mean it doesn't react in a linear manner to news flow, Leuchtmann added.

---

The dollar could rise along with Treasury yields if May's inflation data exceed forecasts, said ING.

The data could show the month-on-month core inflation rate surpassed market expectations of 0.5% ahead of what should be a "hawkish" Fed policy meeting next week, with continued signals for interest rate rises.

The prospect of further rate rises remains a headwind for risk assets, which should also drive safe-haven flows into the dollar, ING said.

"The DXY dollar index remains well supported at 103 and should remain bid as the U.S. inflation/Fed narrative returns to dominate markets."

Bonds:

With interest rate rises by the ECB soon underway, there seems to be very little to prevent further widening to at least 10-year BTP-Bunds to 250 basis points, wrote Citi's rates strategist Jamie Searle.

For now, at least, Citi sees the fragmentation risk relatively contained but the upcoming increase in net bond supply and Italian-election risk could cause the 10-year BTP-Bund spread to reach 250bps in coming months, Searle said.

Citi's strategists aren't convinced that a new ECB backstop for fragmentation will materialize sooner or later, Searle said, adding that the tighter policy itself is the most obvious risk to the eurozone periphery now.

Energy:

Oil prices extended their retreat as new lockdowns in China threatened further damage to demand.

Parts of Shanghai introduced new Covid-19 restrictions Thursday and outlined a new round of mass testing. The new measures come weeks after the city of 25 million people eased measures that had weighed heavily on oil prices and knocked economic activity.

Friday's inflation data will be keenly watched by oil traders since it will have a bearing on monetary policy and with implications for oil demand.

Metals:

Metals prices were lower across the board, with risk sentiment hit by worries over inflation and economic growth.

The selloff suggests the metals market is shrugging off micro developments such as copper mine restarts in Peru, and adopting a bearishness to weak macro sentiment, Marex analysts wrote. "Longer-term trends show bearishness in the base metals space."

DOW JONES NEWSPLUS

EMEA HEADLINES

The China-Germany Investment Nexus Frays

Germany Inc. and China Inc. have long been wrapped in the tightest of corporate embraces. But lately there have been increasing signs that the bonds of friendship-and profit-have started to chafe a bit.

The latest sign came last week, when The Wall Street Journal reported that the German government had declined to renew state-sponsored insurance covering losses related to political upheaval for Volkswagen's operations in China. Berlin cited concerns over human-rights violations in China's Xinjiang region, where Volkswagen has a plant. Volkswagen says there is no forced labor at its factory and that it still sees China as the world's key driver of economic growth.

Eurozone Has a Hot Travel Season Ahead -- Talking Markets

Rising eurozone inflation is squeezing household purchasing power and the manufacturing sector continues to struggle with supply shortages. But in this weakening economy, there is one sector that is taking off: tourism.

"Hospitality and travel is booming as Europeans make the most of their post-Covid freedoms," Capital Economics' Andrew Kenningham said in a research note.

Gucci Is Becoming an Unlikely Value Stock

Although the luxury industry isn't an obvious place to look for bargains, Gucci's owner increasingly looks like a value stock.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

06-10-22 0533ET