EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Shares on Hold as -2

Pimco expects the current monthly EUR90 billion purchase pace--including pandemic emergency and regular asset purchases--to drop to between EUR40 billion and EUR60 billion over 2Q 2022, he says. "This could potentially be in the form of a nine-month EUR200 billion-EUR300 billion post-PEPP transition envelope," Veit said.

Societe Generale sees potentially three new joiners to the eurozone's green government bond market next year.

Austria has already announced its plans to issue a green bond in the second quarter, Portugal's secretary of state for finance has flagged such plans to a local newspaper, while Greece's finance ministry officially announced plans for a green government bond in the second half at the COP26 environmental summit.

"The market will continue to grow next year, as three European countries have announced plans to issue green bonds ," said rates strategists Ninon Bachet and Jorge Garayo, expecting at least EUR40 billion to EUR60 billion of green government bond issuance in the eurozone next year.

Commodities:

Oil futures slightly extended gains after the IEA said Omicron will "temporarily slow, but not upend, the recovery in oil demand" and provide "much needed relief for tight markets."

The IEA trimmed its demand and non-OPEC supply forecasts for next year but estimates the U.S., Canada, and Brazil will all pump at record-high annual levels in 2022. Despite a reduction to its jet-fuel demand forecast, the IEA said it still expects global oil demand to return to pre-pandemic levels next year.

Base metals prices were listless as investors "are understandably moving to the sidelines ahead of the Fed meeting," said Ed Meir, metals consultant for ED&F Man.

Cash Glut in Eurozone Drives Dollar Demand

Cash-rich eurozone banks are rushing to change their euros into dollars by the end of the year, driving a key measure of demand for the greenback.

The interest rates on three-month euro cross-currency basis swaps, in which one party borrows a currency and lends their own in return, have turned more negative in recent weeks. That means traders in Europe are paying a premium to exchange excess euros for dollars.

Eurozone Industrial Production Rose in October, But Supply-Chain Strains Continue

Industrial production in the eurozone rose in October following two consecutive months of declines due to delays in input deliveries stemming from global supply-chain strains.

Output from factories, mines and utilities across the region rose 1.1% in October compared with September, the European Union statistics agency Eurostat said Tuesday. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a sharper 1.3% increase.

U.K. Payrolls Rose in Nov; Unemployment Rate Fell in 3 Mos to Oct

The number of people employed in the U.K. rose in November, signaling that the country's job market continued to tighten despite the end of the furlough program in late September.

Staff on businesses' payrolls increased by 257,000 in November from the previous month, to 29.4 million, according to data from the Office for National Statistics released Tuesday.

Omicron Will Slow Oil Demand Recovery but Not Destroy It, IEA Says

The Omicron variant's emergence will allow the supply of oil to overtake the rate at which the world is consuming it, easing the supply tightness of recent months, the International Energy Agency said Tuesday.

The IEA trimmed its 2022 supply forecast from non-OPEC producers by 100,000 barrels a day and cut its demand forecast by the same amount, saying it expects the surge in coronavirus cases to stymie the recovery in global demand.

Vifor Pharma Surges Again as Board Recommends CSL Bid Valuing Equity at $11.7 Bln

Shares in Vifor Pharma AG rose sharply in opening trade Tuesday after receiving an offer from Australia's CSL Ltd. that values the company at $11.7 billion.

At 0812 GMT, shares in the Swiss pharmaceutical company traded 14% higher at CHF160, having surged similarly the day before.

National Express, Stagecoach Agree to Merger

Stagecoach Group PLC and National Express Group PLC said Tuesday that they have agreed to an all-share merger, creating a company worth around 1.9 billion pounds ($2.51 billion) based on their current market capitalizations.

Under the terms of the deal, accepting Stagecoach shareholders will get 0.36 of a new National Express share for each share held, as previously flagged. Stagecoach shareholders will own around 25% of the combined company upon completion.

Altice UK Buys 585 Mln Further Shares in BT Group

Altice UK said Tuesday that it has acquired 585 million shares in BT Group PLC, increasing its stake to around 18% of the British telecommunications provider's issued share capital.

BT Group said it is aware that Altice UK has increased its interest in it to 18.0% from 12.1%.

Rentokil Initial to Buy Terminix Global Holdings in $6.7 Bln Stock and Cash Deal

Rentokil Initial PLC said on Tuesday that it will buy Terminix Global Holdings Inc. for $1.3 billion in cash and 643.3 million new Rentokil initial shares in a deal that values the U.S. company at $6.7 billion.

Terminix is a Tennessee-based provider of residential and commercial pest control services.

Ceconomy Targets FY 2022 Top-Line, EBIT Growth, But Warns of Pandemic Uncertainty

Ceconomy AG said Tuesday that it expects a moderate increase in sales in fiscal 2022, but warned that uncertainty remains high amid pandemic-related restrictions and supply-chain pressures.

The German electronics retailer, which owns the MediaMarkt and Saturn chains, said it sees a slight increase in sales in the fiscal year to Sept. 30, 2022, and a "very clear" increase in adjusted earnings before interest and taxes, excluding associates.

Ocado 4Q Retail Revenue Fell on Changing Post-Lockdown Environment

Ocado Group PLC said Tuesday it benefited from strong underlying demand in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, though retail revenue fell amid a changing post-lockdown environment in the U.K.

The online grocer and retail-technology specialist said retail revenue declined to 547.8 million pounds ($723.8 million) for the 13 weeks ended Nov. 18 from GBP570.1 million a year earlier.

Sasol Lowers Coal-Production Forecast for Secunda Operations in South Africa

Sasol Ltd. said Tuesday that it is lowering its coal production forecast for the Secunda Synfuels Operations project in South Africa for fiscal 2022.

The South African chemicals-and-energy group said that some incidents were encountered at the end of October which resulted in the loss of more than 1 million metric tons of coal production.

Sweep Raises $22 Million as Competition Heats Up Among Emissions Software Providers

Sweep SAS, a France-based carbon-management software startup that was launched this year, has raised $22 million of venture funding as it seeks to help big companies monitor their emissions and work toward their climate goals.

London-based venture-capital firm Balderton Capital was the lead investor in the Series A round. It was joined by three other European venture firms, New Wave, La Famiglia and 2050, which had also invested in Sweep's $5 million seed-funding round in April, according to a news release. The valuation wasn't disclosed.

NatWest Fined $351 Million for Overlooking Money-Laundering Risks Posed By Client

A NatWest Group PLC subsidiary was fined GBP264.7 million, equivalent to $351.3 million, in a London court over anti-money-laundering offenses for its failure to follow-up on red flags associated with the cash deposits of a customer.

The fine, imposed Monday by Justice Sara Cockerill of Southwark Crown Court, stems from a guilty plea by National Westminster Bank PLC in October on three offenses of failing to comply with the U.K's money-laundering regulations. The case is the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority's first criminal prosecution of a bank for money-laundering breaches.

Fed Meets for First Time Since Powell Signaled Policy Shift

Federal Reserve officials meet Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time since Chairman Jerome Powell said last month that the central bank needed to shift its focus toward preventing higher inflation from becoming entrenched and away from fostering a rapid rebound in hiring from the pandemic.

The pivot raises the prospect that the Fed's postmeeting statement-a document parsed by markets as a signal of likely future policy-could be overhauled at the conclusion of their meeting Wednesday.

