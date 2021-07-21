EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Buoyed by Travel, Leisure and Retail

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks climbed as several heavily weighted companies reported results and as earnings and rising coronavirus cases around the world remained in focus for investors.

The Stoxx Europe 600 jumped, buoyed by shares of travel, leisure and retail companies.

Investors are putting concerns about the economic effects of the Delta variant to one side, though markets are expected to remain jittery heading into the peak summer vacation period.

A banner start to the corporate earnings season among the biggest U.S. companies is helping buoy sentiment. Many money managers also see few other places to deploy cash with yields on government and corporate bonds trading at depressed levels.

"The market is facing a genuine test: whether the link between case rises and hospitalizations is broken," said Peter van der Welle, a multiasset strategist at Robeco. Nonetheless, Mr. van der Welle expects a second leg of the reopening trade-in which bond yields, economically sensitive stocks and commodities all rose-to get under way once there is more clarity about the Delta variant.

Among individual stocks, British Airways owner International Consolidated Airlines Group, airline EasyJet and cruise-operator Carnival all gained 5% or more. Next rose 8.9% after the British clothes retailer raised its profit guidance and declared a special dividend.

Shares of SAP fell, after the German software maker reported lower operating profit and revenue in the second quarter. That is as SAP lifted its targets for the year, citing expectations for higher cloud revenue growth.

Stock in ASML Holding climbed, after the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker reported higher second-quarter net profit rose and lifted full-year revenue growth guidance. It also launched a share-buyback program of up to EUR9 billion ($10.60 billion) until the end of 2023.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures edged higher, suggesting major indexes will extend their rebound following a volatile stretch of trading sparked by worries about the spread of coronavirus.

Futures for the S&P 500 ticked up a day after the broad market gauge posted its biggest one-day gain since late March. The advance almost unwound the S&P 500's steep drop from Monday and pushed the index to within 1.5% of its record closing high.

Johnson & Johnson, Harley-Davidson, Coca-Cola and Verizon Communications are among the large companies due to report earnings before the opening bell. Texas Instruments, Whirlpool and Equifax are scheduled to post results after markets close.

Of the 60 S&P 500 constituents that have filed quarterly results, 85% have beaten analysts' expectations, according to FactSet.

"Consumers are going to remain at least moderately cautious because of the spread of Delta everywhere," said Christopher Jeffery, head of inflation and rates strategy at Legal & General Investment Management.

"It is really hard to think the U.K. template isn't at least going to be partly followed in the U.S. and Europe," he added, referring to a spike in cases in the U.K.

Still, Mr. Jeffery is upbeat about the outlook for stocks. "It is hard for us to get structurally negative on equities" given the strong start to earnings season, he said.

Forex:

The dollar rose as investors pile into safe-haven assets due to fears the spread of the delta coronavirus variant could derail the global economic recovery.

Safe-haven flows appear to be propping up U.S. bonds and those inflows are seeing international investors buy the dollar, lifting the currency despite the fall in U.S. yields, Oanda analyst Jeffrey Halley said. "Until nerves calm sufficiently about the impact of the delta variant on the global recovery, that strength should continue, especially if the European Central Bank is dovish at tomorrow's policy meeting."

Uncertainty over the rapidly spreading Delta coronavirus variant and a potential escalation in U.K.-EU tensions are likely to weigh on the pound in the short-term, MUFG Bank said.

U.K. interest rate rise expectations will remain subdued for the remainder of the summer due to concerns about the economic impact of coronavirus and post-Brexit tensions, MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny said. Rising U.K. coronavirus cases will reduce social mobility and hurt economic activity, he said.

Meanwhile, the U.K. is set to present its proposals for overhauling post-Brexit trading arrangements between Britain and Northern Ireland later Wednesday.

"The EU is unlikely to accept these changes reinforcing the prospect of a fresh trade conflict," Halpenny said.

The Norwegian krone's recent weakness looks overdone as the Norges Bank is set to raise interest rates before other G10 central banks, Commerzbank said.

The Norges Bank may not lift rates as quickly as previously thought due to the economic fallout from coronavirus but it will still be ahead of other central banks in normalizing policy, Commerzbank's Thu Lan Nguyen said.

"If the European Central Bank increases the volume of its asset purchase program again, as our economists expect, the difference is likely to become obvious once more, with EUR/NOK then likely moving south." The ECB announces its next policy decision on Thursday.

Bonds:

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes ticked up to 1.234% from 1.208% Tuesday. Yields and have skidded in recent weeks in a sign of waning concerns about a prolonged overshoot in inflation.

Commodities:

Oil prices were higher, though both major benchmarks remain down 5% and 6% respectively so far this week after rising Delta variant cases prompted sharp selloffs Monday.

More bad news may be ahead for those watching oil demand as a gauge of economic activity and coronavirus recovery: API data released late Tuesday "were tilted in the bearish direction," DNB Markets' Helge Andre Martinsen said.

Both the API's readings for crude and gasoline inventories rose week-on-week. If EIA data confirm those readings Wednesday, that rise will be the first since May, Martinsen said.

Most metals edged lower Wednesday and remain in the red so far this week despite some rallies Tuesday.

LME three-month copper futures were down 0.2% at $9,324 a metric ton, with concerns about rising coronavirus cases spooking investors, according to Marex Spectron's Anna Stablum.

Wednesday's slip comes despite Chile's huge mine at Escondida posting a 10% drop in production for the year ending June, ING's Warren Patterson said.

London gold prices were down 0.2%, with the WSJ dollar index edging up 0.2%. The two assets tend to move in opposite directions.

EMEA HEADLINES

EU-U.S. Data Privacy Talks Enter Second Year With No Timeline for Resolution

The U.S. Commerce Department is still pushing to strike a new deal with the European Union to allow companies to transfer data legally across the Atlantic, an agency official said, but he wouldn't provide a timeline for an agreement as negotiations with Brussels enter their second year.

The Biden administration is considering executive actions instead of a legislative fix to provide greater protections for EU citizens after the bloc's top court last year said their personal information was exposed to U.S. surveillance, said Alex Greenstein, director of the Commerce Department's Privacy Shield program, which certified businesses for such data transfers until the decision.

Daimler Confirms 2021 Guidance But Expects Lower Mercedes-Benz Cars Sales

Daimler AG on Wednesday confirmed its revenue and earnings guidance for 2021, but said the semiconductor shortage will continue to affect its business and hit car sales this year.

For 2021, Daimler said it continues to expect group revenue and earnings before interest and taxes significantly above prior-year level.

SAP Raises 2021 Targets on Expected Cloud Push

SAP SE said Wednesday that operating profit and revenue fell in the second quarter, but the company raised its targets for the year as it expects an acceleration in cloud revenue growth.

Reporting on a non-IFRS basis, the German software company said operating profit for the quarter slipped to 1.92 billion euros ($2.26 billion) from EUR1.96 billion for the second quarter of 2020, with its operating margin falling to 28.8% from 29.1%.

ASML 2Q Net Profit Rose; Launches Buyback of Up to $10.6 Bln

ASML Holding NV said Wednesday that second-quarter net profit rose and raised its full-year revenue growth guidance, as it launched a share-buyback program of up to 9 billion euros ($10.60 billion) until the end of 2023.

Net profit for the quarter rose to EUR1.04 billion from EUR751 million for the same period last year, the Dutch maker of semiconductor equipment said.

Novartis 2Q Net Profit, Sales Rose

Novartis AG said its sales and profit for the second quarter rose as its key growth drivers experienced momentum.

The Swiss pharmaceutical company posted net profit of $2.90 billion, up from $1.87 billion a year earlier, when stockpiling previously triggered by the coronavirus pandemic largely reversed.

Next Raises FY 2021 Profit Guidance, Declares Special Dividend

Next PLC on Wednesday raised its profit guidance for fiscal 2021 and declared a special dividend to return surplus cash to shareholders.

The fashion retailer said full-price sales in the 11 weeks ended July 17 were materially ahead of prior forecasts and rose 19% over the two-year-earlier period. The company had previously anticipated this increase to come in at 3%.

Akzo Nobel 2Q Net Profit Rose as Revenue Beat Expectations

Akzo Nobel NV on Wednesday reported a more than doubled net profit for the second quarter of the year on revenue that rose 26%, and reiterated that it expects to grow at least in line with its relevant markets this year.

The Dutch paints company -- which houses the Dulux, Polycell and Cuprinol brands-- added that it expects significant raw-material inflation to continue into the second half of the year.

Telia Backs FY Guidance, Targets Costs Cuts

