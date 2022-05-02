EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Deep in Red as -2

Vestas Wind Systems AS late Sunday cut its full-year guidance after announcing hefty write-downs on its Russia and Ukraine business, higher warranty provisions and impairment losses on legacy offshore activities.

"The business environment worsened significantly during the first quarter of 2022 due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and the associated ripple effects on global trade and cost inflation," Vestas said.

Leoni Swung to 1Q Loss on Higher Costs

Leoni AG said late Friday that it swung to a first-quarter adjusted loss as sales fell and costs rose.

The cable and wires manufacturer said the quarterly loss before interest and taxes, excluding exceptional items, was 17 million euros ($17.9 million), from positive EUR29 million last year, hit by significant increases in raw-material, logistics and energy costs, which it couldn't pass on to customers.

Adler shares dive after KPMG declines to sign off on accounts

Shares of German real estate group Adler dived as much as 46% on Monday after the company said its auditor, KPMG, won't sign off on its accounts.

KPMG said it was denied access to certain related party information. "This also precludes us from evaluating whether the accounting treatments for at least some of these transactions are appropriate and consistent with their substance, as well as evaluating whether management's assessment about the valuation of certain account balances is adequate," said KPMG.

Qantas Orders Dozens of Planes from Airbus, Plans Non-Stop Flights to New York, London

SYDNEY-Australia's biggest airline, Qantas Airways Ltd., said it would order dozens of planes from European manufacturer Airbus SE, including new aircraft to fly nonstop between Australia and the U.S. and the U.K.

Qantas said the new ultra-long-haul, nonstop flights, dubbed Project Sunrise, would start from late 2025 and would at first connect Sydney with London and New York. The airline said the flights will build on the success of existing direct long-haul services, demand for which has increased following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dubai Deliveroo Drivers Protest Pay Cut in Rare Strike

Thousands of food-delivery drivers walked off the job in Dubai over the weekend to protest low pay and poor working conditions, a rare act of defiance in the Middle East business hub where labor actions are criminalized.

The foreign workers contracted by Deliveroo, a U.K.-based app that went public last year with backing from Amazon.com Inc., refused to make deliveries for over 24 hours, crippling the company's service during a busy period at the end of Ramadan when Muslims fast during the day.

Europe to Make Fresh Push to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal

European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.

Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator of the negotiations, has told Iranian counterparts he is ready to return to Tehran to open a pathway through the deadlock, the people said. So far, Iran hasn't responded with an invitation, the people added.

Ukraine Says it Sank Two Russian Boats as New Blasts Hit Russian Border City

KHARKIV, Ukraine-Ukraine on Monday said it sank two Russian boats in the Black Sea with drone strikes, as explosions rang out once again in Russia's border region of Belgorod and heavy fighting continued in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine released video footage of what it said were Bayraktar TB-2 armed drones hitting the two Raptor-class patrol boats at 4.51 am Monday near Snake Island, a Ukrainian island that Russian forces captured on the first day of the war on Feb. 24. Both ships appeared to be hit, but it wasn't clear whether they have sunk.

Russia Recasts Fight in Ukraine as War With the West

Moscow is recasting its fight with Ukraine as a broader war between Russia and the West, as Kremlin leaders and state propaganda outlets warn Russians that the conflict with its smaller neighbor could spill over into a global clash.

The Kremlin and state-controlled media have warned in recent days that the West ultimately seeks to contain-or even destroy-Russia and have threatened retaliation, including the possibility of nuclear strikes.

Russia's War in Ukraine Is Straining Global Economic Cooperation

WASHINGTON-A rift between Western democracies and Russia and China is forcing policy makers to figure out how to keep conversations alive among nations with diverse views as they face economic challenges arising from the war in Ukraine.

Indonesia's announcement Friday that it has invited the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to a November meeting of the Group of 20 economic powers underscored the complex task facing the U.S. and its Western allies. They must not only confront Russia but also work with nations caught in the middle and concerned about being left out of policy talks.

Russia Makes Bond Payment In Dollars To Avoid Default

Russia said it had made payments on two dollar-denominated bonds, potentially staving off a default on the country's foreign debt.

The nearly $650 million in payments were made in dollars to a London branch of Citigroup Inc. that processes payments on behalf of bondholders, Russia's finance ministry said Friday.

Rescuers Seek Survivors at Kyiv Apartment Building Hit During U.N. Chief's Ukraine Visit

KYIV, Ukraine-Rescue workers sifted through the debris of a 21-story apartment building that was struck by a Russian missile as the United Nations head was visiting the Ukrainian capital, while Ukrainian forces stepped up efforts to prevent Russian troops from advancing in the east of the country.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a body had been found in the debris of the building late Thursday. It was later identified as that of Vira Hyrych, a journalist with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty who lived there, the news service said.

Fed Prepares Double-Barreled Tightening With Bond Runoff

To support financial markets and the economy during the pandemic, the Federal Reserve more than doubled its asset portfolio of mostly Treasury and mortgage securities to a mammoth $9 trillion.

China's Economy Appears to Be Stalling, Threatening to Drag Down Global Growth

Throttled by Beijing's zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19, China's economy is facing a spell of slower growth. Economists are toying with the term "recession" to describe it.

A recession commonly means two straight quarters of contraction, and that remains unlikely for China, many economists say. The country has many ways to ensure it posts stronger growth than the U.S. and Europe this year, including the ability to unleash heavy government spending.

Beijing, Shanghai Outbreaks Renew Debate Over China's Covid-19 Strategy

With Beijing and Shanghai struggling to control Covid-19 outbreaks, China's pandemic strategy faces a moment of truth.

The highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus has shut down Shanghai for more than a month. Its threat to do the same to the country's capital is fueling debate over whether China needs to shift its zero-tolerance approach.

April Extends Bond Investors' Woes

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note logged its biggest monthly increase in more than a decade in April, lifted by mounting expectations for higher interest rates that have deepened the pain for debt investors.

Bond yields, which rise when bond prices fall, have been surging since the start of the year, with few signs of slowing down. Inflation has remained stubbornly high and analysts have ratcheted up forecasts for how aggressively the Federal Reserve will act to tame it.

Wall Street Reluctantly Embraces Crypto

Wall Street has a message for its many clients that have been eager to invest in cryptocurrencies: OK, OK, we hear you.

The largest U.S. banks, securities firms and custodians, many of whom once greeted the emergence of digital assets with skepticism, are now showcasing their forays into the market.

Record Fertilizer Prices Drive Investors, Farmers to Microbes

Startups marketing alternative crop fertilizers said they are gaining traction among U.S. farmers and investors, pitching themselves as a potentially cheaper option as prices for traditional fertilizers surge.

Companies such as Pivot Bio, Kula Bio and Anuvia are pushing development of farm fertilizers by harnessing microbes or plant-based products to deliver nutrients that corn and other crops need. They aim to replace traditional fertilizers produced from natural gas or mined underground, prices of which have hit records this year due to supply-chain constraints and Russia's war on Ukraine.

Covid-19 Cases Rise in the U.S., With Limited Impact

As new Omicron variants further infiltrate the U.S., a jumble of signals suggest the latest increase in Covid-19 infections hasn't sparked a commensurate surge in severe illness even as risks remain.

Covid-19 virus levels detected in wastewater in the Northeast, the first region to see significant concentrations of the easily transmitted Omicron BA.2 variant, appear to have flattened out in the past two weeks. Covid-19 hospital admissions have risen in the region, but they remain far below levels during earlier surges that indicated widespread severe illness and taxed healthcare facilities.

Trump's Influence Faces Test in Republican Primaries in May

