Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Indexes & Markets
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Deep in Red as -3-

05/02/2022 | 05:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A series of May primaries represent the biggest test yet of Donald Trump's post-presidential influence on the Republican electorate, with the outcomes carrying implications for his potential third White House campaign and control of Congress.

The fate of several of Mr. Trump's highest-profile endorsements will be determined during a month that features a dozen primaries from coast to coast. GOP contests for U.S. Senate in Ohio on Tuesday and the battleground states of Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania in the following weeks will be among the most closely watched, as well as a Republican primary for governor in Georgia, where Mr. Trump badly wants incumbent Brian Kemp defeated.


Write to paul.larkins@dowjones.com

Write to us at newsletters@dowjones.com

We offer an enhanced version of this briefing that is optimized for viewing on mobile devices and sent directly to your email inbox. If you would like to sign up, please go to https://newsplus.wsj.com/subscriptions.

This article is a text version of a Wall Street Journal newsletter published earlier today.


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-02-22 0531ET

Latest news "Markets"
05:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Deep in Red as -3-
DJ
05:32aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Deep in Red as Fed, China Worries Persist
DJ
05:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
05:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
05:07aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise as Wall Street Looks to the Fed
DJ
05:03aNordic stocks hit by flash crash
RE
04:59aTAKE FIVE : A central bank bonanza
RE
04:42aStocks slide, dollar holds ground as U.S. rate hike looms
RE
04:37aNordic stocks hit by flash crash, broker says
RE
04:29aEuropean stocks slip as China data dampens growth outlook
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Vestas warns Ukraine war adds to strain on wind industry, shares plumme..
2Alfa Laval acquires patented technology to strengthen its position in c..
3Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?
4Volkswagen to rely on Qualcomm chips for automated driving - Handelsbla..
5ENI : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS