EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Deep in Red as Fed, China Worries Persist

Stocks:

Shares declined in Europe but trading was lighter than usual, with the U.K. markets closed for the May bank holiday.

Investors are awaiting the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday for more signals on the pace of monetary tightening, with markets anticipating another rate increase to counter the highest inflation in decades. The war in Ukraine and a Covid-19 outbreak in China threaten to further snarl supply chains and boost prices more.

ECB

Danske Bank's Piet Haines Christiansen has advanced his baseline projections for a first interest rate rise by the European Central Bank, expecting it now in July.

This anticipated first rise "will likely be followed by hikes in September and December 2022 and March 2023," he said. Danske Bank's expectation of four ECB rate rises will bring the ECB's deposit rate to 0.5% before global financial conditions tighten too much and make global central banks come to a halt.

---

AXA Investment Managers' base case is that the ECB will start raising the deposit rate in December, but recent central bank comments and inflation figures increase the likelihood of a rise in July.

"In view of the latest inflation figure and rhetoric from Governing Council members, we cannot rule out a first hike in July, although [it] would be somewhat disconnected from macro fundamentals in our opinion," AXA said.

It expects an end to the Asset Purchase Programme in June, with a rate increase in December being consistent with AXA's macroeconomic scenario, which foresees a material weakening of the economy this year. A first rate rise in September is also a distinct possibility, AXA said.

Economic Insight:

The eurozone is now very likely entering a period of stagflation with a serious risk of outright recession later this year and virtually no risk of troublesome wage growth, said Erik F. Nielsen, group chief economics advisor at UniCredit.

He sees a risk of recession due to "the triple-whammy" of higher commodity prices, collapsing sentiment due to the war in Ukraine, and a difficult global environment both in terms of demand and due to the issues with supply chains.

Although the eurozone managed to post 0.2% quarter-on-quarter growth in the first quarter, the three big member states basically came to a stand-still, Nielsen said.

---

According to the latest Ifo survey, 7.1% of German companies feel their existence threatened, despite Russia's attack on Ukraine, a proportion that has almost halved compared with the previous survey in January.

However, sectors that have been hit particularly hard by the coronavirus pandemic still feel threatened. These include the hospitality and event industries, where almost 25% of companies are reporting concerns over their survival, said Ifo. "These numbers don't yet show any traces of the current inflation dynamic."

Market Insight:

Moody's said it was maintaining a stable outlook on the Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, balancing geopolitical risks stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine with other factors.

Moody's said the three nations have made progress enhancing energy security and expects their economic and fiscal strength "will be largely resilient to the impact of spillover effects from the Russian invasion of Ukraine." Moody's said its outlook reflected expectations the risk of a conventional military conflict directly affecting Latvia, Lithuania or Estonia remains low.

Moody's also affirmed Latvia's A3 rating, Estonia's A1 rating and Lithuania's A2 rating.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures edged up, starting May on a positive note after major indexes logged their worst month since the pandemic began.

Investors sold stocks last month but Monday "they're now rebounding a bit, there's a buy the dip mentality," said Sebastien Galy, a macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management. "But it's a market that is jittery and nervous."

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note edged up to 2.942% from 2.885% on Friday, rising for a fourth consecutive trading session and coming close to the highest level since 2018.

Moody's is scheduled to post results on Monday morning, followed by Expedia and Clorox after markets close. Pfizer, KKR, Airbnb, Starbucks and Lyft are scheduled for Tuesday and Moderna, Marriott International and Uber on Wednesday. Kellogg and Apollo Global Management are slated for Thursday.

Earnings season has been reasonably strong so far with over 80% of companies that have reported to date beating analysts' expectations, according to Refinitiv. Stocks fell last month despite this, due to nerves about the months ahead, investors said.

Forex:

The DXY Index remained close to recent two-decade highs in Europe, as investors awaited an interest-rate increase from the Fed this week.

"May starts with the dollar still strong across the board, with the dollar index trading above 103, mostly reflecting the Fed's very hawkish stance," said UniCredit Research. A 50 basis-point increase and the announcement of quantitative tightening "seems to be a done deal."

Focus will center on accompanying commentary, where "tough comments" on recent wage developments could raise the prospect of a 75 basis-point rate rise in coming months, UniCredit said.

---

The euro could appreciate versus the dollar over the next 12 months when the European Central Bank will have already started raising interest rates, said Stephanie Kennedy, economic research analyst at Julius Baer Research.

"While the dollar should remain strong in the coming months, towards the end of the year the focus should shift towards the ECB's interest rate rises."

Coupled with lower commodities prices, this should enable the euro to gain on a 12-month horizon, Kennedy said. She expects a first interest rate rise by the ECB in December, bringing the deposit rate from -0.50% currently to 0.75% by the end of 2023.

Bonds:

A selloff in global government bonds is likely to lose momentum, particularly in the U.S., said Florian Spaete, senior bond strategist at Generali Investments.

"As a sustainable trend reversal of inflation rates is not on the cards yet and as we expect global central banks to strive to maintain their credibility, we forecast the upward trend to remain. However, as financial markets have priced it more than adequately, the selloff is seen to lose momentum in the weeks to come."

---

A new Belgian green government bond could come to the market this week, according to Danske Bank and UniCredit Research.

"Belgium will probably sell a new 15-year green OLO [government bond]," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, fixed income strategist at UniCredit Research. Separately, Danske Bank also sees the possibility for the launch of a new long-dated green OLO this week.

In its annual borrowing program published in December, the Belgian Debt Agency signaled its plan to launch a new green OLO in 2022. Belgium issued its inaugural green OLO in 2018.

Energy:

Oil prices were almost 1% lower in Europe, following a relatively volatile trading pattern last week.

Investor attention in the near term will likely focus on the OPEC+ alliance, which is scheduled to meet later this week to discuss its supply agreement, said ANZ. "This has taken on added importance amid reports Europe is close to enacting an embargo on Russia oil."

Other News:

European officials are preparing to make a fresh push to salvage a nuclear deal with Iran, offering to send a top European Union negotiator to Tehran in an effort to break a stalemate in talks, according to Western diplomats.

Enrique Mora, the European Union coordinator of the negotiations, has told Iranian counterparts he is ready to return to Tehran to open a pathway through the deadlock, the people said. So far, Iran hasn't responded with an invitation, the people added.

Read more here.

Commodities:

Gold futures were down 1.4%, as the dollar and bond yields strengthened.

Bullion settled 1.1% higher Friday, handing the yellow metal a 1.2% weekly fall and a 2.1% monthly decline, following sharp gains for the dollar and volatile equities.

"From a technical perspective, the market has undergone a serious setback," wrote Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities.

"While the war and inflation factors make a solid case for gold to advance to new highs, the [dollar/equities] combination seems to be a depressing factor for the metal," added Cardillo.

"Nevertheless, the prospect of strong safe-haven demand remains high" given rising concerns of China's macroeconomic uncertainties, said ANZ. They pointed to recent trading data that suggests high demand for gold-related derivatives as a sign of the commodity's resilient appeal.

---

Copper bounced back slightly from last week's losses. The metal has been under pressure from growing fears of a worse-than-expected economic slowdown in China, especially since Beijing's partial Covid-19 lockdown, said ANZ. That may continue weighing on buying interest.

While there are a few positive factors such as China's promised infrastructure spending, and potential supply disruptions due to social unrest at the Las Bambas mine in Peru, ANZ reckons these drivers won't be enough to substantially boost sentiment.

Eurozone Manufacturing Growth Weakened Further Amid Record Input Price Inflation

Eurozone manufacturers lost further growth momentum in April at the start of the second quarter as output increased only marginally and at the weakest rate since June 2020, S&P Global said.

The S&P Global eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to a 15-month low of 55.5 in April from 56.5 in March. While still above the 50.0 no-change mark and therefore indicative of improving conditions, it marked a sustained loss of growth momentum as the headline PMI fell for the third month running.

Vestas Cuts Guidance and Books Hefty Writedowns on Russia, Ukraine Business

