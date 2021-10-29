EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Down After Apple, Amazon Earnings Dampen Sentiment

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks were lower Friday as investors reacted to disappointing results from heavyweights Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.

Germany's DAX underperformed, falling 0.8% after gross domestic product data from the eurozone showed Germany's economy grew 1.8% quarter-on-quarter in the third quarter -- less than expected.

Analysts noted that growth seems to be slowing in Germany, the largest economy in Europe, as it fails to keep pace with the likes of France and GDP remains 1% below prepandemic levels.

Strong corporate earnings have helped investors shake off concerns that weighed on stocks in the month preceding earnings season. While markets were jittery about how supply-chain disruptions would impact company profits, by and large it hasn't stopped earnings from overwhelmingly beating analyst expectations. But that wasn't true for technology heavyweights Apple and Amazon, which reported results after the close Thursday -- and it has hurt investor sentiment.

"As we head into the end of the week and the month, we could well see a bit of a pullback after both Amazon and Apple missed expectations after the bell, both selling off sharply, as they blamed higher costs, and supply-chain disruptions," said Michael Hewson, an analyst at broker CMC Markets.

With earnings having captured much of the spotlight this week, focus after the weekend is likely to fall on the next meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee. It's largely expected that the central bank will announce that it will begin slowing, or tapering, its Covid-19 pandemic-era program of monthly asset purchases, which add liquidity to markets, and markets could react to any substantial updates.

Shares on the move:

BBVA's third-quarter earnings were robust and shares should react positively to the results, Renta 4 Banco equity-research analyst Nuria Alvarez said. The Spanish lender's net profit increased 23% compared with the same period last year to EUR1.4 billion, above consensus estimates as the bank booked lower provisions. "Positive dynamics in revenue compensated for the rise of operating expenses in emerging markets," she said.

Air France-KLM was trading higher on Friday after the Franco-Dutch airline posted a positive operating result in its third quarter and guided for positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization in 2021.

At 0917 GMT, shares at Air France-KLM were 3.3% higher.

Air France-KLM said that news of the reopening of the U.S. borders for vaccinated European travelers, as well as the recent reopening of Singapore and Canada, boosted bookings.

Daimler rose 1.8% in Frankfurt, after the automobile maker whose brands include Mercedes-Benz reported higher quarterly profit despite disruptions from the global chip shortage.

Data in focus:

Italy's economy grew strongly in the third quarter on the back of the easing of pandemic restrictions during the summer.

The eurozone's third-biggest economy grew 2.6% on quarter, following 2.7% growth in the second quarter, the Italian statistics agency Istat said Friday in a first estimate for the period. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a 2.0% expansion.

The economy grew on the back of a recovery in industry and services. From the demand side, there was a positive contribution by the domestic component. Net exports also drove growth, Istat said.

The French economy registered a stronger-than-expected expansion in 3Q, but growth is expected to moderate significantly in the last three months of the year, ING's economist Charlotte de Montpellier said.

At the end of September, the eurozone's second-largest economy had almost recovered to its pre-pandemic output level of 4Q 2019, she said.

However, the strong 3% on-quarter growth rate experienced in 3Q will likely be the highest this year and the next one, de Montpellier said. I

In 4Q, supply-chain problems have intensified and will hit businesses, while rising inflation and higher energy prices will also play havoc with households and impact consumption, she said. ING expects GDP quarterly growth of less than 1% for 2021 4Q and for all quarters of 2022.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures declined after quarterly reports from Apple and Amazon.com showed that supply-chain problems and tight labor markets are hitting even some of the biggest corporate winners of the pandemic.

Overall, strong earnings have supported a stock rally this month. About 82% of the S&P 500 companies that have posted results this reporting season have beaten analysts' earnings expectations, according to FactSet data from early Thursday. Companies including Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive and Exxon Mobil are slated to report earnings before the market opens.

U.S. consumer spending data, due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, is expected to show an increase in September, driven both by higher prices and higher demand.

Forex:

The euro could rise against the dollar on potentially strong third-quarter eurozone economic growth data and month-end flows from the rebalancing of investors' portfolios, Unicredit said.

"We expect firm 3Q21 GDP growth numbers across the eurozone this morning compared to the bleak performance of the U.S. economy that emerged yesterday," Unicredit analysts said, noting that third-quarter U.S. economic data also missed expectations Thursday.

"Moreover, a very large amount of USD was bought in recent weeks, according to IMM statistics, and it is the end of the month, two factors that have the potential to amplify the USD adjustment."

Bonds:

Insight Investment expects U.S. inflation to moderate and believes that an interest rate rise by the Federal Reserve is unlikely before the end of 2022 or early 2023, said portfolio manager Scott Ruesterholz.

"Because the growth slowdown is led by supply shortages and not waning demand, we believe the Fed will be inclined to look through it and announce a taper next week," he said.

Insight Investment is of the view that inflationary pressures are at or near their peak, though just as it may take over a year for supply chains to normalize fully, it will similarly take some time for inflation to normalize, he said, expecting inflation to stay above 3% into next summer.

The message from the ECB's meeting on Thursday was that the current transitory factors pushing up inflation will diminish next year, bringing inflation back below target, but markets were left wanting more, said Mizuho.

The kneejerk reaction--with eurozone government bonds massively selling off--was that ECB President Christine Lagarde wasn't "dovish" enough, Mizuho said, implying that market had hoped for more signals that policy tightening won't come fast.

However, the quick retracement in Bunds indicated that the messages related to the ECB's inflation projects have been heard, Mizuho added.

The performance potential for Portuguese government bonds has been exhausted, DZ Bank analyst Sebastian Fellechner said, after Portugal's parliament rejected the 2022 budget draft earlier this week.

"Portugal is thus sliding into a political crisis that is hitting the country at the worst possible time," he said.

Against this backdrop, DZ Bank prefers Spanish government bonds to their Portuguese peers, pointing to the "far from balanced" risk-reward profile of Portuguese bonds.

Portuguese bonds showed only a marginal initial reaction to the budget draft rejection. However, Portuguese bonds, along with Italian ones, were underperforming their eurozone peers in a broad-based selloff during the ECB's meeting Thursday.

Turkish central bank governor Sahap Kavcioglu's argument that recent interest rate cuts will help stabilize the lira and curb inflation by improving the current account deficit could prove "disastrous," Commerzbank said.

"We are thoroughly skeptical of such an unconventional approach: not only do we emphasise that only prudent monetary policy will be able to tame inflation, there are clear holes in the unconventional script itself," Commerzbank currency analyst Tatha Ghose said.

When lira depreciation creates high inflation, exports or the real economy "don't benefit in any way" because the real exchange rate isn't weakening, he said. Kavcioglu expressed his view on Thursday when he unveiled the latest inflation report.

Commodities:

Oil prices rose, with both benchmarks on course for gentle weekly losses amid rising inventories and easing pressure on the energy basket after President Putin ordered Gazprom to increase gas flow to Europe.

Those gains come after reports that the OPEC+ Joint Technical Committee revised its oil market balance for Q4 from an undersupply of 670,000 barrels a day to an undersupply of 1.1 million barrels a day, according to DNB Markets's Helge Andre Martinsen. OPEC+ meets next week as COP26 gets underway.

Metals prices fell as China's efforts to tamp down rising coal prices continue to alleviate concerns that metals supply would be hampered by high energy prices.

Beijing's efforts have sparked a sell-off in coal, which "in turn spilled over into both China's non-ferrous and ferrous markets as the thinking was that with increased coal (and power) supply, metals production could ramp-up," said Ed Meir, a metals consultant at ED&F Man.

Copper is still set for a monthly gain of roughly 7% thanks to low inventories levels, which have offset the concerns about the global gas crunch.

EMEA HEADLINES

Eurozone Inflation Rises at the Fastest Pace in 13 Years

The annual rate of inflation in the eurozone accelerated in October at the fastest pace since July 2008, due to rising energy prices, supply constraints and strong consumer demand.

Consumer prices rose 4.1% on year in October, according to a first estimate released Friday by Eurostat, the European Union's statistics agency. Prices rose 3.4% on year in September.

German Economy Grew at Slower-Than-Expected Pace in 3Q

Germany's economy grew in the third quarter, according to a first estimate published Friday by the Federal Statistical Office, but missed expectations.

