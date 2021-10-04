EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Flat, Investors -3

The 64-year-old former foreign minister was elected head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Sept. 29, assuring his elevation to prime minister. His predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, said in early September that he would step down. Mr. Kishida was set to introduce his cabinet and hold a news conference later Monday.

New Zealand to End 'Zero Covid-19' Strategy

WELLINGTON, New Zealand-New Zealand is ending its effort to keep Covid-19 out of the remote South Pacific country as the economic costs mount and after its latest lockdown failed to halt the spread of the virus.

Pandemic restrictions in the country's largest city, Auckland-in place after a Covid-19 outbreak in mid-August-will be eased in stages starting this week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday.

