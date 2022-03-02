EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Gain on Hopes -3

Russia accounts for around 40% of the European Union's imports of natural gas, a key source of energy for the bloc. It also supplies around a quarter of the bloc's oil imports. While supplies of oil and gas have continued to flow from Russia into Europe, market prices have jumped to reflect worries about future availability.

Kuehne + Nagel 4Q Profit, Revenue Rose

Swiss logistics company Kuehne + Nagel International AG said Wednesday that fourth-quarter profit almost quadrupled as demand for transport services is high, while it proposed a significant increase in its dividend.

The company posted a profit of 813 million Swiss francs ($885 million), compared with CHF214 million a year earlier.

Aviva Pretax Profit Fell in 2021; to Return GBP4.75 Bln to Shareholders

Aviva PLC on Wednesday posted a fall in pretax profit for 2021, and outlined capital returns for shareholders while upgrading its dividend policy for 2022 and 2023.

The FTSE 100-listed insurer made a pretax profit of 801 million pounds ($1.07 billion) for the year, compared with GBP1.81 billion in 2020.

Volvo Car Sales Fell 17.2% in February as Component Shortages Continued

Volvo Car AB said Wednesday that car sales fell 17.2% on year in February as a shortage of components continued to weigh on production, though the situation is improving and demand remained strong.

Supply shortages will remain a constraining factor and the escalating military conflict in Ukraine could cause disturbances to transport and economic activity in surrounding regions, potentially hitting supply chains, it added.

Persimmon 2021 Pretax Profit Rose on Higher Completions, Selling Prices

Persimmon PLC said Wednesday that pretax profit rose in 2021 on the back of an increase in homes sold and higher selling prices.

The U.K. house builder made a pretax profit of 966.8 million pounds ($1.29 billion) up from GBP783.8 million the prior year.

Just Eat Takeaway.com 2021 Net Loss Widened on Higher Costs; Backs 2022 Targets

Just Eat Takeaway.com NV on Wednesday reported a widened net loss for 2021 as it booked higher costs, but backed its targets for the year ahead.

The Amsterdam-based food-delivery group reported a net loss on an IFRS accounting basis for the year ended Dec. 31 of 1.03 billion euros ($1.15 billion), compared with a loss of EUR151 million in 2020.

Ericsson's Disclosure of Iraq Probe Was Insufficient, US Justice Department Says

Ericsson AB said Wednesday it has been informed by the U.S. Department of Justice that the Swedish company's disclosure of a 2019 internal probe into Iraq was insufficient.

Ericsson last month revealed that a 2019 investigation had found evidence of historical corruption in Iraq, including the company being unable to determine if certain payments in the country fell into the hands of terror organizations.

Luxury Sits Out the Russia-Ukraine War -- Analysis

The global economy faces an uncertain time ahead as Russia's war against Ukraine rages and Western sanctions threaten ripple effects across the world. But one sector, the luxury-goods industry, looks pretty safe amid the crisis.

European luxury-goods companies make little of their total revenue in Russia and Ukraine, leaving the sector much less exposed than some others, such as energy or banking. Overall sales amount to around 2% of the total in the two countries, rising to 4% when Russians abroad are included, according to calculations by Bernstein's Luca Solca. Luxury-fashion brands Louis Vuitton and Dior, owned by French giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, each have only six stores in Moscow and one in Ukrainian capital Kiev, according to analysts at Bryan Garnier.

GLOBAL NEWS

Soaring Oil Prices Test Resiliency of U.S. Stocks

Western firms appear well insulated against the impact of the sanctions imposed this week on Russia. Whether global markets will fare as well isn't yet clear.

Major U.S. stock indexes have been relatively resilient, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite both up at least 1.9% since Russia invaded Ukraine. Investors so far have been calm in the face of the conflict and many have used the opportunity offered by lower prices to buy. Data suggest that risks facing U.S. banks with exposure to the region are limited.

Divesting From Russia Proves Complicated for Pension Funds

Pension funds around the world are reviewing their investments in Russia's energy, banking and mining sectors in the wake of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Norway's largest pension fund, KLP Group; Denmark's AkademikerPension; and retirement systems in Connecticut and Rhode Island have announced plans to dump their holdings in Russia. Other U.S. pension funds from New York to California are taking stock of their Russia investments amid debate over whether teachers' and firefighters' retirement savings should be tied up in a country waging war on its neighbor.

U.S. Moving to Confront China on Trade, Industrial Policy

WASHINGTON-The Biden administration is preparing to confront China on its industrial subsidies and seek ways to protect America's edge in new technologies, hardening U.S. economic policy toward the nation's chief global rival.

U.S. efforts to be rolled out in coming months could include a new investigation into Beijing's support for sectors it considers strategic, using Section 301 of the Trade Act, according to people familiar with policy discussions.

Apple, Exxon, Ford, Others Retreat From Russia; VW Warns of Disruption

Apple Inc., Ford Motor Co. and Dell Technologies Inc. joined the roster of companies retreating from Russia, while other global businesses, including Volkswagen AG, warned of further supply disruptions following the country's invasion of Ukraine. Exxon Mobil Corp. said late Tuesday it was halting operations at a multibillion-dollar oil and gas project in Russia and would make no further investments in the country following its attack on Ukraine.

The moves were wide ranging and reflected several dynamics that have played out since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last week. Some companies have signaled they wanted to take a stand against Russia. At the same time, key parts and commodities that typically flow out of Ukraine, a major agricultural exporter and an auto-parts supplier, have been bottled up inside the country.

