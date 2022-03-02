EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Gain on Hopes For Fresh Ukraine Talks, Rising Crude Boosts Oil Stocks

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks gain as oil and mining stocks rise on the back of higher crude prices and amid hopes for a diplomatic resolution to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Fresh gains in U.S. stock futures appeared to coincide with reports Russian delegates were ready to resume talks with Ukraine officials on Wednesday evening, though there was no immediate response from the Ukrainian side.

OPEC and its Russia-led allies are due to meet Wednesday. Analysts expect them to proceed with a plan to raise production by 400,0000 barrels a day, though many members of the cartel are struggling to meet their quotas.

Rising oil prices pose a headache for central banks already dealing with the fastest inflation rates in decades. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will begin the first of two days of testimony on monetary policy and the economy when he appears before the House Committee on Financial Services at 10 a.m. ET.

Shares on the move:

U.K. house-builders gained following upbeat results from the sector and data showing higher house prices.

Nationwide's seasonally adjusted measure of prices rose 1.7% month-to-month in February, while year-on-year growth increased to 12.6% from 11.2% in January, above consensus expectations of 10.8%, Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

Prices show no sign of slowing down despite weakening consumer confidence and cost-of-living pressures, though rising costs could weigh on the sector, AJ Bell said.

"This is good news for Vistry and Persimmon who both unveiled robust updates," the trading firm said. "Persimmon's full-year profit is close to the significant milestone of being back at pre-pandemic levels, while Vistry shows the benefits of exposure to higher-margin re-generation work alongside house-building."

---

Ericsson's announcement that the U.S. Department of Justice determined its disclosure prior and subsequent to a 2019 DOJ/SEC settlement to be insufficient heightens uncertainty around allegations of wrong-doing by Ericsson in Iraq, said Citi.

Citi views it positively that Ericsson disclosed their findings on Iraq to the U.S., but the fact the DOJ thinks that disclosure was insufficient and that Ericsson breached its deferred prosecution agreement is of real concern, Citi said.

Penalties are likely manageable, but the persistent uncertainty, claims of further wrong-doing and insufficient disclosure likely makes Ericsson uninvestable for many, it said.

"Shares at SEK85 look attractively valued...but the continual conduct-related challenges mean valuation alone is insufficient to cause us, or many investors...to change their view on the stock." Shares traded down 12% at SEK75.26.

Stocks to Watch:

Raiffeisen's chief executive said in a call with analysts that he expects a small profit from the bank's Russian subsidiary, but some analysts are predicting a complete withdrawal of the bank from Russia, with foreseen losses of up to EUR2.5 billion, LBBW Research said.

The brokerage said it expects write-downs and provisions of half the Vienna-listed bank's equity in Russia and Ukraine. The fact remains that Raiffeisen's targets will be impossible to meet this year due to the conflict, though the bank is still expected to remain solvent, LBBW said.

Raiffeisen Bank traded 4% lower at EUR12.66.

---

Just Eat Takeaway.com has grasped the investor zeitgeist and its 2021 results look to be a good tonic for a stock under pressure, Jefferies said. The Amsterdam-based food-delivery group's reiterated 2022 guidance is welcome and implies that the Ebitda losses for 1H 2021 were the peak, Jefferies said.

Elsewhere, exits from Norway and Portugal compound the sense of rational capital allocation, but the missing piece remains a substantive step in the U.S., where it intends to identify a strategic partner, Jefferies says. The U.S. bank has a buy rating on the stock with a price target of GBP86.

---

Polymetal results for 2H 2021 were weaker than expected, with adjusted Ebitda of $804 million 14% below consensus and the dividend 38% below, Jefferies said.

However, until there is clarity on broader geopolitics and on whether Polymetal might be affected by sanctions, underlying operational and financial results are unlikely to drive the share price, the bank said. The mining group, which operates in Russia and Kazakhstan, reaffirmed production guidance but suspended cost and capex targets.

"The difficulty in having a strong view of where the [Russian] ruble will go is likely a big reason cost guidance was pulled despite the confidence to reiterate production targets," Jefferies said.

Data in focus:

After February's surprisingly strong inflation outturn and with energy prices rising, eurozone inflation is very likely to rise above 6% in the coming months, Capital Economics said.

Headline inflation rose to 5.8% in February from 5.1% in January, with inflation rising in all of the major categories.

Both headline and core inflation look set to remain above the European Central Bank's 2% target well into next year, if not for a lot longer, according to the economic-research firm.

The eurozone headline inflation rate will rise above 6% in March and is likely to end the year around 4%, CE forecasts.

German labor market data confirms the message from business surveys that firms are opting to continue hiring to offset work backlogs, Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

The unemployment rate in Germany fell to 5.0% in February from 5.1% in January and jobless claims fell by 33,000 on month. The rate of job creation looks set to accelerate in the near term and the leading indicator of the German Federal Employment Agency turned a corner in February, suggesting that the rate of decline in claims seen in recent months will be sustained, Pantheon said.

"We see no reason why the unemployment rate won't break through its pre-virus record low of 4.9% very soon, and keep going," the economic-research firm said.

---

The German economy still faces challenges such as high energy and raw material prices and supply-chain problems, but most companies expect an improvement soon and are continuing to hire, German state-owned investment and development bank KfW said.

This has caused employment to rise sharply in recent months, with jobless claims falling by 33,000 on month in February. According to KfW's forecasts, German employment and the number of unemployed persons will return to pre-pandemic levels in the spring.

Although the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and the sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to weigh on companies and German households via higher oil and gas prices, it is unlikely to be enough to prevent an upturn in employment in the spring.

---

Tough sanctions, a tightening of financial conditions and the prospect of a banking crisis will likely cause the Russian economy to fall into recession this year, Capital Economics said.

The economic-research firm expects Russian GDP to shrink by 5% this year, while before the war in Ukraine it had expected a 2.5% expansion. The annual inflation rate could rise to around 15% by midyear from 8.7% in January, adding to the squeeze on household incomes, CE said.

The economic recession could be of a similar scale to the 7.5% fall experienced in the country during the global financial crisis or the 6.8% contraction during Russia's 1998 financial crisis, it said.

Market Insight:

Economic sanctions, higher energy prices and heightened uncertainty from the war in Ukraine are likely to hit global economic growth this year, JPMorgan said.

The bank's global GDP forecast for the first three quarters of this year is down by 0.8 percentage points since mid-February, with Russia and the eurozone bearing the brunt of the downgrades.

The annual global inflation rate in the second quarter is likely to be 0.4 percentage points higher than expected, and this rise is the main transmission channel to weaker global economic growth, JPM said. "We still see global growth picking up in 2Q to an annualized rate of 4.1% from 2% in 1Q, but downside risks remain," it said.

---

Oil prices have surged as Russia's attack on Ukraine has intensified, prompting concerns over the outlook for growth, UBS Global Wealth Management said.

If oil prices were to rise to $125 per barrel or higher for two quarters, it would result in roughly half a percentage point lower global GDP growth and higher inflation affecting consumer spending power, according to UBS Global Wealth Management.

However, with underlying growth still above trend, this hit to growth wouldn't result in a recession, UBS Global Wealth Management's chief investment offices Mark Haefele said in a note.

"In most cases, geopolitical events including wars have a relatively short-lived impact on markets," he added.

U.S. Markets:

Stocks futures wavered as investors awaited testimony from Fed Chair Powell.

In premarket trading, shares of Exxon Mobil rose 2.3% after the energy major said it was halting operations at a multibillion-dollar oil-and-gas project in Russia.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise raised its earnings forecast for the year, lifting shares 4% ahead of the bell.

Fed fund futures are pricing in a near zero chance the Federal Reserve will hike interest rates by a half-point in March, a dramatic shift.

"This heightened uncertainty means that all eyes will be on Fed Chair Powell today, who's testifying before the House Financial Services Committee, and his appearances today and tomorrow will be some of the last Fedspeak we get before the FOMC enters their pre-meeting blackout period this Saturday," said a team of Deutsche Bank strategists led by Jim Reid, in a note to clients.

Speeches from Chicago Fed President Charles Evans and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard are expected after the market opens. Ahead of that, the ADP private-sector payrolls report for February is due 8:15 a.m.

Market Insight:

