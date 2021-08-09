EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Little Changed -2

Foreign governments agreed. The U.S. and European Union applied financial sanctions to respond to the alleged election fraud, the escalation of serious human-rights violations and repression of civil society, in addition to other transgressions.

China's Producer Prices Jump Despite Efforts to Cool Commodities Costs

BEIJING-China's factory-gate prices rose at an unexpectedly fast clip in July, matching the highest level in more than 12 years as crude oil and coal prices soared-though economists say the price pickup is unlikely to last.

China's producer-price index rose 9.0% from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday-faster than June's 8.8% year-over-year increase and the 8.8% gain forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

China's Export Machine Still Hums Despite Covid-19, Extreme Weather

BEIJING-Chinese export and import growth slowed in July as flooding and extreme weather at home disrupted factory and port operations and constrained consumption, while the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus loomed on the horizon.

Despite the challenges, China's export sector showed continued resilience, increasing 19.3% in dollar terms in July compared with a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed Saturday.

Infrastructure Bill's Boost to Economy Is Likely to Be Limited

WASHINGTON-The bipartisan infrastructure bill is unlikely to have a big impact on growth in the next few years, economists say. Longer term, though, investments in highways, ports and broadband could make the economy more efficient and productive.

The short-term boost to growth will be relatively limited for two reasons, economists say. For one, the bill represents just $550 billion in new spending-compared with nearly $6 trillion that Congress has approved in the past year-and-a-half to battle the Covid-19 pandemic and its economic fallout.

Cash Is Flooding Into Short-Term Markets Like Never Before. Is That a Bad Sign?

An unusual surge of short-term lending by cash-rich companies is raising concerns on Wall Street that a period of unrest may lie ahead.

Investors such as money-market funds and banks are parking over $1 trillion in spare cash overnight at the Federal Reserve. That is the most on record since the Fed opened its facility for these reverse repurchase agreements in 2013.

Companies Thought They Had Plans for Fall. Now They Are Scrapping Them.

Up until a few weeks ago, corporate leaders felt confident about what to expect this fall.

Offices would reopen after Labor Day. Business travel would resume more broadly. Long-delayed work gatherings, conventions and off-site meetings would finally take place.

Record Pace for Corporate Earnings Keeps Stocks Buoyant

A solid corporate earnings season has bolstered the case for stocks.

Recent developments have had many investors expecting rockier trading in the coming months, following an 18% advance in 2021 that has taken the S&P 500 to 44 record closes. The rapidly spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus has cast a cloud over the economic outlook, and rising prices have sparked debate over whether sustained inflation will hamper the recovery. China's crackdown on corporations, meanwhile, has analysts considering the possibility of a drag on U.S. markets.

U.S.-Stock Funds Rise for the Month, Helped by Earnings Reports

Despite being buffeted on all sides, the stock market continues to power ahead. And mutual-fund investors are benefiting.

The question is how long corporate earnings, a big driver of this resilient market, will remain solid. And of course, how will Covid-19 play out from here?

Some Climate-Change Effects May Be Irreversible, U.N. Panel Report Says

Rising seas, melting ice caps and other effects of a warming climate may be irreversible for centuries and are "unequivocally" driven by greenhouse-gas emissions from human activity, a scientific panel working under the auspices of the United Nations said Monday in a new report.

U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Businesses Over Forced Labor in China

WASHINGTON-U.S. lawmakers and Biden administration officials are stepping up pressure on American businesses to stop imports from the Western Chinese region of Xinjiang as Beijing's alleged use of forced labor emerges as a top item on their bilateral trade agenda.

Western officials say the Chinese government uses forced labor of Uyghur and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, the world's leading producer of cotton and raw materials used in solar panels. Beijing strongly denies the claim.

