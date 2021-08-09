EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Little Changed But Oil Tumbles Again

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

The pan-continental Stoxx Europe 600 ticked up 0.1% early Monday, extending gains after ending last week at a record high, but a tumble in oil and gold prices signalled investor unease about the economic recovery.

In economic news, a data release showed that German exports rose in June and have recovered to pre-pandemic levels, according to analysis by ING.

Among European equities, retail trading platform Hargreaves Lansdown tumbled 10% after it reported a drop in pretax profit. Food delivery company Deliveroo rose 9% after it said that Delivery Hero, a Berlin-based competitor, now owns over 5% of its issued share capital.

U.S. Markets:

U.S. stock futures were under pressure, with investors rattled by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant, a factor that contributed to a downgrade of China growth by Goldman Sachs.

A better-than-expected July employment report, drove records for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 Friday. That briefly helped offset concerns surging Covid-19 cases, driven by the delta coronavirus variant, will slow economic growth.

"With the market focus on jobs over for now, the short-term direction of markets could be dictated by U.S. inflation - the other part of the Fed's mandate - with July CPI due on Wednesday," said Steen Jakobsen, chief investment officer at Saxo Bank, in a note to clients.

But fresh worries were emerging on Monday, with Goldman Sachs downgrading its China growth forecasts due to climbing Covid-19 cases in several regions. The bank cut its third-quarter growth outlook to 2.3% from 5.8%, though lifted its fourth-quarter outlook to 8.5% from 5.8% previously. That leaves its full-year 2021 projection at 8.3% from 8.6% previously.

Forex:

The dollar is likely to continue rising as Friday's strong employment data have increased confidence the Federal Reserve should announce a tapering of asset purchases later this year, said analysts.

"With a Fed inching towards the exit and the risk environment a little fragile, we would say the dollar can stay bid this week," said ING. Further evidence of likely monetary tightening could come Wednesday with the release of inflation figures if these are strong, ING added, though noting it remains uncertain whether a "well-flagged and gradual tapering" could upset asset markets.

The pound was lower after weekend press reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson had threatened to demote Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak. Johnson reportedly made the threat after the leak of a letter from Sunak calling for the easing of travel restrictions ahead of last week's announcement.

"Sunak is seen as one of the rising stars in the Tory party and a safe pair of hands at the Treasury, such that any demotion could briefly hit GBP," said ING analysts.

Bonds:

The 10-year Bund yield was trading 0.8 basis points lower at -0.460%, according to Tradeweb and NatWest Markets doubts that many are likely to view a -0.50% level as fundamentally justified. Nonetheless, it sees reasons that have led to lower yields.

It expects bonds to be scarce in August, less than in July, leaving gross government supply after the European Central Bank's purchases likely in a small deficit, while positioning may be lighter, said Giles Gale, head of European rates strategy. The strategist adds that Europe has been the relative outperformer in global fixed income.

Meantime, LBBW said the whole German government bond curve dropping completely below zero for the first time in about six months "reflects the fact that investors are more and more inclined to speculate on additional monetary policy easing by the European Central Bank."

However, Elmar Voelker, senior fixed income analyst, is of the view that the speculation is largely unfounded. Covid-19 cases seem to be stabilizing in Europe overall, with no indications anywhere so far that healthcare systems are coming close to the brink of overload once again, he said.

The LBBW analyst expects the euro bond market to walk a "finer and finer" line between an increasingly overexaggerated bullish trend--which calls for an upward correction in long-term yields--and a potential for a self-perpetuating downward-yield spiral.

The spread between 30- and 10-year on the swap curve has shown in the past few weeks a clear tendency toward flattening in the ultra-long segment, and this has caused ultra-long bonds to show very pronounced outperformance in the last weeks, he said.

Barclays said in the eurozone periphery in particular, the ECB's dovishness with respect to short rate guidance and QE more broadly "is creating appetite amongst investors to buy at tenors up to the 10-year part of the curve."

The bank's rates strategists reckon that a broadly stable political backdrop in Italy and Spain reinforces this, while a selloff in core yields in the first half of the year may have further encouraged investors to buy periphery bonds on an outright basis at more attractive levels at short-to-intermediate maturities.

Investors, however, may be more cautious in buying longer-dated periphery bonds, with nervousness possibly coming from concerns around the eventual unwind of the ECB's extraordinary easing in the pandemic era, said Barclays.

Commodities:

Crude futures fell almost 3% in Europe as concerns over the impact of the Delta variant of the coronavirus on oil demand continued to intensify.

The premium Brent contracts for future months have compared with nearer months is becoming less pronounced, signaling an easing of supply tightness, said ING's Warren Patterson. That comes as OPEC+ prepares to continue with plans to increase production, and as Chinese trade data showed that oil imports over the last month have softened.

Typhoon disruptions, as well as "high oil prices, limited import quotas especially for private refiners, and refinery maintenance have been weighing on crude oil demand from the country," he said.

Precious metals prices tumbled again as investors bet the Fed could soon start paring back its stimulus measures. Gold initially fell over 4% in Asian trading before paring losses somewhat in Europe.

Even with iron ore's history of booms and busts, Morgan Stanley is surprised by just how quickly the steel ingredient has fallen. Spot iron ore is around $171/ton, according to S&P Global Platts, having traded above $220/ton as recently as July 19.

A correction had been widely anticipated, and Morgan Stanley reckons it is uncertainty about Chinese demand that is pummeling prices. Since the establishment of China's daily spot price in 2008, there have been eight large iron ore sell offs, with an average decline of 40% and average duration of 120 days, the bank said.

EMEA HEADLINES

Philip Morris Raises Offer for Vectura to $1.42 Bln

Philip Morris International Inc. said Monday that it has increased its offer for Vectura Group PLC to 1.02 billion pounds ($1.42 billion), trumping Friday's offer from Carlyle Europe Partners V for the U.K. pharmaceutical company.

Under the new offer accepting shareholders of Vectura will get 165 pence a share in cash, up from Philip Morris's previous offer of 150 pence a share and Carlyle's offer of 155 pence Friday.

Saudi Aramco 2Q Net Profit Rose on Higher Crude Prices

Saudi Aramco on Sunday said that profit soared in the second quarter on the back of higher crude prices and improved refining and chemicals margins.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co., as the company is formally known, said net profit came in at $25.46 billion from $6.57 billion a year earlier. The increase was mainly driven by oil prices and a recovery in global demand, as well as the easing of coronavirus-related restrictions, vaccination rollouts and stimulus measures.

German Exports Rose in June, Beating Expectations

German exports continued their gradual recovery in June, rising more than expected.

Exports rose 1.3% on month in adjusted terms, statistics office Destatis said Monday. Economists had forecast a 0.4% increase in adjusted terms, according to a poll by The Wall Street Journal.

Deliveroo: Delivery Hero Owns 5.09% of Issued Share Capital

Deliveroo PLC said Monday that it received a notification late Friday that Berlin-based food-delivery services company Delivery Hero SE now owns 5.09% of its issued share capital.

The London-listed company said that Delivery Hero owns 87.4 million of its shares. The shares are worth 284.1 million pounds ($394.1 million) based on Deliveroo's closing share price of 325.10 pence Friday.

To Beat Tesla, Volkswagen Bets on Making Its Own EV Batteries

SALZGITTER, Germany-Many of the world's traditional auto makers are racing to develop their own batteries for electric cars, embracing a strategy that helped turn Tesla Inc. into the market's biggest player.

Volkswagen AG's yearslong effort shows the challenges.

U.K. Led the World in Slashing Carbon Emissions. Now Comes the Hard Part.

The U.K. has set one of the most ambitious carbon emission-reduction targets among major economies, making the country a case study in how climate goals call for big shifts in policy, the economy and technology.

Fake Covid Vaccination Cards Are on the Rise in the U.S., Europe

MILAN-As Covid-19 vaccine mandates proliferate in the U.S. and Europe, so are swindlers selling bogus vaccination certificates.

The U.S. government has said federal workers must be vaccinated or submit to regular testing, mask requirements and social distancing. California requires state employees to be vaccinated or tested at least once a week. New York state will soon follow and New York City plans to require proof of vaccination for customers and staff at restaurants and gyms.

Belarus's Lukashenko Tightens His Grip a Year After Disputed Election

MINSK, Belarus-For months after Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko declared himself the victor in presidential elections last year, hundreds of thousands of protesters thronged the streets in weekly protests accusing him of rigging the result.

