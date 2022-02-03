EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Lower Ahead of -2

The Czech koruna rises as the country's central bank is expected to raise interest rates in a policy decision at 1330 GMT. EUR/CZK earlier reached its lowest level in over 10 years at 24.1595, according to FactSet.

"Most are expecting a 75 basis points hike today to take the policy rate to 4.50%," ING analysts said. Czech National Bank "hawks" who favor policy tightening have already said rates won't rise above 5.0%, so it would be a surprise if the central bank suggests otherwise, they said.

The market will also be interested in the CNB's forecast for EUR/CZK, they said. EUR/CZK looks "firmly on course" to fall to 24.00, they said.

The German 10-year Bund yield was stable, trading unchanged at 0.040%, according to Tradeweb. "Today the ECB face a difficult backdrop given yesterday's upside surprise on EUR inflation, which importantly saw eurozone headline inflation of January (5.1%) higher than the December print of 5%," Mizuho's rates strategists said.

The potential "saving grace" for the ECB is that it can still point to a weakening of core inflation dynamic, but the market might not be willing to listen to that message, they added.

Gilt yields traded largely steady ahead of the BOE meeting, Tradeweb data show. The yield on the 2-year gilt, which is more sensitive to interest rates, edges up one basis point to 1.034%, while the yield on the 10-year benchmark is also up one basis point at 1.269%. The BOE is expected to lift the bank rate by 25 basis point to 0.5%, which would trigger and end to reinvestments of maturing gilts in the central bank's GBP875 billion gilt holding.

Crude oil prices dropped, reversing gains that came after Wednesday's OPEC+ meeting and after data on U.S. stockpiles. The meeting Wednesday, at which OPEC+ agreed to continue its regime of 400,000 barrel a day production hikes, was initially greeted with higher prices, but gains waned as trading progressed.

Traders also parsed U.S. official oil stats which showed inventories fell 1 million barrels last week, slightly less than analysts had been expecting. Gasoline inventories rose by 2.1 million barrels.

Gold edged lower in early European trade. "Geopolitical tensions are providing some underlying support for bullion as tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border intensify," Oanda said. The brokerage expects gold to stay above $1,800 and sees resistance around the $1,820/oz-$1,830/oz area.

Base metals prices continued to hew to a narrow range, with Chinese traders absent during the Lunar New Year celebrations."There has not been much in the way of news as Chinese markets are closed and arb activity is therefore limited," said Ed Meir, a metals analyst at ED&F Man. Continued optimism about the global economy and demand is putting a floor under prices, he said. "The global industrial demand picture remains decent, taking place against low inventories and continued supply chain problems," he said.

Aluminum prices are set to gain over the long term, with ANZ raising its 12-month forecast for the three-month LME aluminum contract to $3,100 a ton from $2,500 a ton. The contract was last at $3,009.0 a ton.

"Production issues have battered the market over the past 12 months," it said, noting high power prices are forcing aluminum smelters to reduce operations in both China and Europe.

"We expect these issues to weigh on investment, resulting in below-trend supply growth over the next couple of years. As a consequence, the market is expected to push back into deficit," it added.

Shell Launches $8.5 Bln Share Buyback as Energy Prices Boost 4Q Earnings

Shell PLC on Thursday reported better-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter, and said it will launch a share-buyback program of $8.5 billion for the first half of 2022.

The oil-and-gas giant generated adjusted earnings of $6.39 billion in the three months through the end of December, beating the market consensus of $5.22 billion, taken from Vara Research and averaged from 22 analysts' estimates. This was up from $4.13 billion in the third quarter and from $393 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Nokia Posts 4Q Net Profit Beat, Reinstates Shareholder Returns

Nokia Corp. on Thursday posted a forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit, and said its balance sheet has strengthened to the point that it can reinstate shareholder distributions through both a dividend and share-buyback program.

The company's comparable net profit for the quarter fell to 727 million euros ($821.1 million) from EUR787 million a year earlier. Sales came in at EUR6.41 billion, it said.

Eurozone Growth Loses Further Momentum at Start of 2022, PMIs Show

After seeing growth weaken in the final quarter of 2021, the eurozone economy has slowed further in January as the Omicron coronavirus variant constrained activity, particularly across the service sector, the latest purchasing managers indexes show.

The eurozone composite purchasing managers index fell to 52.3 in January from 53.3 in December, indicative of a weaker rate of expansion in private-sector output across the eurozone. It marked the smallest increase in business activity since March 2021.

BT Group Enters Exclusive Discussions for Sports JV; Nine Month Performance Weaker on Year

BT Group PLC on Thursday laid out plans for the future of its television operations, including exclusive discussions to create a U.K. sports joint venture, as it reported weaker nine-month results.

The U.K. telecommunications company said it has entered into exclusive negotiations with Discovery Inc. to create a 50-50 sports joint venture in the U.K. that would bring together BT Sport with Eurosport UK.

Siemens Gamesa Confirms Lowered FY 2022 Outlook

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA on Thursday confirmed its profit warning for fiscal 2022 following a tough first quarter, but said it remains confident of achieving its mid-term targets after tapping a new chief executive.

The Spanish turbine maker last month issued a profit warning for fiscal year ending Sept. 30 after swinging to an operating loss for the first quarter, citing continued supply-chain pressures. According to the new guidance, the adjusted margin of earnings before interest and taxes should range between -4% and 1%, lowered from a previous positive target of between 1% and 4%. Revenue is expected to decline on year by between 2% and 9%, from between 2% and 7% previously, the company confirmed.

Roche Proposes 2021 Dividend Increase

Swiss pharmaceutical company Roche Holding AG said Thursday that it would raise its dividend for 2021 after an increase in sales and operating profit.

Roche will raise its 2021 dividend by 2% to 9.30 Swiss francs ($10.12). For 2022, it expects the dividend to rise further.

Prospect of 2022 ECB Rate-Rise Increases After Record High Inflation -- Analysis

Record high annual eurozone inflation at 5.1% in January is expected to force the European Central Bank to react at Thursday's meeting, either by warding off growing expectations of an early increase in interest rates, or by adding to them.

Coming just one day ahead of the ECB's policy decision, Wednesday's inflation reading for January was way above economists' consensus forecast for a deceleration to 4.3% in The Wall Street Journal's poll and caused the market's pricing of ECB interest-rate increases to step up a gear.

U.K. Faces Higher Borrowing Costs as BOE Unwinds Pandemic-Era Stimulus -- Talking Markets

U.K. borrowing costs are set to rise as the Bank of England moves swiftly to unwind pandemic-era stimulus in order to bring inflation down from a 30-year high.

Investors and analysts widely expect the BOE to lift the bank rate by 25 basis points to 0.5% on Thursday and to end reinvestments of its GBP895 billion bond portfolio.

Europe's Insatiable Thirst for Russia's Gas

With more than 100,000 Russian troops positioned near the Ukrainian border, Europe's deep reliance on Russian gas makes it harder for the Continent to take a tough stance toward Moscow, should hostilities escalate.

Despite efforts to diversify its energy sources, Europe buys much of the gas it needs to generate electricity, heat homes and power factories from Russia.

Publicis Groupe Benefits From Shift in Marketers' Priorities

Publicis Groupe SA said organic revenue grew 10% in 2021 compared with 2020 and rose 3% over the pre-pandemic year of 2019 as marketers spent more on services in first-party data management, digital media, commerce and business transformation.

ABB Swung Back to 4Q Profit

ABB Ltd. said Thursday that it swung to a net profit in the final quarter of 2021 as revenue and profitability increased.

The Swiss engineering-and-technology company made a quarterly net profit of $2.64 billion compared with a net loss of $79 million the previous year, largely as a result of a $2.2 billion book gain from the sale of Dodge, its mechanical power transmission division, that closed Nov. 1.

Infineon 1Q Profit Jumped; Raises Targets as Chip Shortage Persists

Infineon Technologies AG on Thursday posted higher profit and revenue for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and raised its targets as demand for semiconductors continues to outstrip supply.

The German chip maker said net profit for the three months ended Dec. 31 climbed to 457 million euros ($516.7 million) from EUR256 million a year earlier.

Low Jobless Claims Reflect High Demand For Labor, Economists Say

New filings for unemployment benefits are again expected to decline after rising slightly in mid-January as demand for workers remains elevated and a surge in Covid-19 cases from the Omicron variant eases.

Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal expect the Labor Department to report that initial jobless claims dropped to 245,000 in the week ended Jan. 29, from 260,000 the prior week.

Rising Rates Squeeze Bond Funds

