EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Lower Ahead of -3

January's market turmoil hit even the safest bond funds. Some of those that held up best strayed from their traditional investing grounds, or concentrated on the shortest maturities.

Only a few U.S.-based funds that focus on investment-grade taxable debt have earned a positive return or traded flat through January, when including interest payments and price swings, according to data compiled by Morningstar Direct. More than 300 others posted total losses ranging from minus 0.1% to minus 3.6% over the same period.

Raskin Faces Senate Questions Over Views on Climate Change, Regulations

WASHINGTON-Sarah Bloom Raskin, President Biden's nominee to become the government's top bank regulator, goes to Capitol Hill on Thursday to face lawmakers' questions about her support for tougher banking rules and for using financial regulation to address climate change-positions cheered by Democrats but criticized by Republicans.

Mr. Biden picked Ms. Raskin to serve as the Federal Reserve's vice chairwoman for banking supervision. She is set to appear at her Senate Banking Committee confirmation hearing along with two economists nominated for other Fed board seats: Lisa Cook, a professor of economics and international relations at Michigan State University, and Philip Jefferson, a professor and administrator at Davidson College in North Carolina.

Growth Hedge Funds Suffer Worst Rout in Years

Stock markets' selloff in January dealt double-digit losses to a range of hedge funds investing in technology and other fast-growing companies, sparking questions about whether a popular and lucrative strategy for these firms is running out of steam.

Whale Rock Capital Management's hedge fund lost 15.9% for the month in the share class that invests in public and private companies, following a 9% loss last year, according to a person familiar with the firm. Tiger Global Management's hedge fund, which also lost money last year, lost 14.8% for the month, another person said. Melvin Capital Management and Light Street Capital Management both lost 15% following double-digit losses in 2021, clients said.

U.S. Sees Iran's Nuclear Program as Too Advanced to Restore Key Goal of 2015 Pact

The Biden administration expects a restored nuclear deal would leave Iran capable of amassing enough nuclear fuel for a bomb in significantly less than a year, a shorter time frame than the one that underpinned the 2015 agreement, U.S. officials familiar with the matter said.

Administration officials concluded late last year that Iran's nuclear program had advanced too far to re-create the roughly 12-month so-called breakout period of the 2015 pact, the U.S. officials said.

U.S. Special Forces Raid Syrian Site in Search of Terrorist Leader

WASHINGTON-U.S. special operations forces carried out a combat operation to kill or capture a high-level terrorist in northwest Syria along the Turkish border, in a mission that included Apache gunships, airstrikes and drones, according to U.S. officials and accounts on social media.

"U.S. Special Operations forces under the control of U.S. Central Command conducted a counterterrorism mission this evening in northwest Syria," said Pentagon press secretary John Kirby in a statement issued early Thursday. "The mission was successful. There were no U.S. casualties."

