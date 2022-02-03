EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Lower Ahead of Central Bank Meetings

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

European stocks were lower ahead of policy decisions by major central banks.

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates for the second time in two months, responding to a surge in inflation in the U.K. The European Central Bank is expected to keep its key rates on hold. Read what economists are saying ahead of the BOE here .

All eyes and ears will be on ECB President Lagarde's tone and comments around inflation and how she assesses the most recent surprises on the inflation front, said Kevin Thozet, member of Carmignac's investment committee.

He added that markets are expecting that the ECB will raise the interest rate once by the end of 2022, and twice more in 2023, bringing the deposit rate to 0.25% by the end of next year.

"Akin to what we saw for most of 2021, markets have been pricing the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England or the Bank of Canada more than their guidance", and ultimately have been vindicated when these central banks changed their stances," Thozet added.

Shares on the move:

Compass Group recovery seems to continue and looks able to return margins to historic levels through sustained acceleration in new business growth, Shore Capital said. The U.K. catering contractor published its 1Q trading update on Thursday and backed its FY 2022 guidance, expecting organic revenue growth of 20%-25%. Shore sees organic revenue growth for 2022 of 35% and revenue of around GBP35 billion over the medium-term. Shore Capital has a buy rating on the stock. Shares were up 7%.

Dutch lender ING's fourth-quarter results were slightly below expectations as a result of higher costs and provisions, Jefferies said. The three key drivers of the share price are increased net interest income, higher costs and the lack of new buybacks, Jefferies said. ING's higher costs leave pre-provision profit still 3% ahead of consensus, while its CET 1 ratio came in 20 basis points ahead of consensus, Jefferies says. Shares were down 5.1%.

Read what analysts are saying as Shell plans a $8.5 Billion buyback.

Nokia said it will restart shareholder returns, read more from analysts.

Stocks to watch:

Where does Gucci go from here? That's the question Jefferies is asking as it cuts its rating on French parent group Kering to hold from buy. Recent brand events and the new Aria collection have helped Kering's star fashion house a lot of late, but Gucci's 4Q sales growth should be among the group's weakest on a two-year stack at 6%, according to Jefferies's forecasts.

The brand continues to have considerable capabilities, but current data doesn't promise further outperformance versus fashion peers in 2022 and beyond, and it will be tough for it to return to 2019's margin levels, Jefferies said. "If the behemoth slows, Kering will be challenged," the bank adds. Jefferies raises its target on Kering stock to EUR770 from EUR740.

ABB reported solid fourth-quarter results but guided softly for 1Q 2022, Jefferies said. Orders of $8.26 billion and revenue of $7.57 billion were 7% and 2% ahead of company-compiled consensus, respectively, but operational Ebita of $988 million was in line, implying margins of 13.1%, below expectations of 13.3%.

ABB reported solid fourth-quarter results but guided softly for 1Q 2022, Jefferies said. Orders of $8.26 billion and revenue of $7.57 billion were 7% and 2% ahead of company-compiled consensus, respectively, but operational Ebita of $988 million was in line, implying margins of 13.1%, below expectations of 13.3%.

The Swiss technology company says 1Q market activity will remain stable compared to 4Q, with the operational Ebita margin stable or slightly up, but this falls below views, Jefferies says. Current consensus suggests a margin improvement in the period--14.9% vs. 13.1% in 4Q--and even if margins rise slightly, it implies a consensus downgrade of 10% for the period, the bank adds. It keeps its hold rating on the stock and CHF30 target price. Shares fell 1.6%. Read more from analysts.

Data in focus:

The eurozone final composite purchasing managers index for January confirms that the eurozone economy started 2022 on a weak note but the improving health situation suggests that growth will pick back up over the rest of the quarter, Capital Economics' senior Europe economist Jessica Hinds said.

The eurozone composite PMI fell to 52.3 in January from 53.3 in December. Hinds noted that the composite PMI doesn't include the retail sector, which has been hit hard by the latest wave of the pandemic.

Google mobility data shows that visits to retail and recreation destinations in January have remained weak compared with last autumn, she says. The eurozone PMIs also highlight the intensity of price pressures throughout the region, Hinds said.

U.S. Markets:

A rally in U.S. stocks looked set to stumble as investors hammered shares of Facebook owner Meta Platforms premarket and awaited earnings from Amazon.com, Ford Motor and Snap.

Futures for the technology-focused Nasdaq-100 dropped Thursday, signaling tech stocks will come under pressure. The tumble came as investors wiped 21% off the stock price of Meta, which painted a gloomy outlook in its earnings report, in premarket trading. Meanwhile, Spotify Technology skidded 9.9% after the company, facing pushback against a star podcaster, declined to issue annual guidance.

If sustained in Thursday's trading session, the decline would hit pause on a nascent recovery for the stock market, which endured a bruising start to the year. The S&P 500 rose for four days through Wednesday, notching its biggest four-day percentage gain since November 2020.

Tech stocks such as Meta have powered much of the market's gains since the start of the pandemic. Investors are reassessing their prospects as the Federal Reserve paves the way for a series of interest-rate increases this year.

Money managers are pivoting toward sectors including energy and banking they say stand to benefit from the economic recovery and higher borrowing costs. But the sheer size of stocks such as Meta raises the risk that losses could weigh on the broader market, investors say.

After markets close on Thursday, investors will parse earnings from Amazon.com. The company is expected to post record quarterly revenue of $137.73 billion, but profits are expected to fall from a year earlier, due in part to higher costs.

"I think it was a bit more of a wake-up call for the market that some of these stocks can't keep up on this trajectory," said Altaf Kassam, head of investment strategy and research for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at State Street Global Advisors. "There's definitely a risk of a vicious spiral," he added, pointing to the experience of Chinese markets last year as an example of how a few large stocks can hurt broader indexes.

Another headwind is the concern among some investors that the U.S. economy has slowed, after growing rapidly at the end of 2021. A bevy of economic data due Thursday will test that theory.

At 8:30 a.m., weekly jobless claims data are expected to show filings for unemployment benefits fell after ticking higher in mid-January. At 9:45 a.m., IHS Markit's composite purchasing-managers index for January is forecast to show a tepid rate of growth. A survey by the Institute for Supply Management at 10 a.m. is expected to show activity outside of manufacturing has slowed slightly.

Forex:

The dollar could fall if the ECB's Lagarde fails to downplay the market's expectations for a eurozone interest-rate rise in 2022, ING said. In this case, the DXY dollar index could fall to the 95.70 area, ING analysts said. "Stubbornly high inflation here is prompting a re-assessment of the amount of patience the likes of the ECB can show."

However, the threat of higher U.S. rates is "much more credible and pressing" than it is for the eurozone in the first half, the analysts said. The DXY rises 0.3% to 96.1790, recovering from declines in recent days when government bond yields outside the U.S. rose in anticipation of monetary policy tightening elsewhere.

Other Currencies:

The euro weakened versus the dollar as investors await the ECB's policy decision. ECB's Lagarde is likely to stick to the view that an interest rate rise in 2022 remains unlikely, which may force investors to give back most of the EUR/USD gains above 1.1250, Unicredit analysts said.

"Yet, we do not expect a drop much below the 1.1250 area in this event because investors will probably prefer to remain prudent ahead of the U.S. employment report [non-farm payrolls] tomorrow."

The BOE is unlikely to push back against the market's interest rate rise expectations given it has boosted the pound to help fight against inflation, ING said.

Another key focus Thursday is the U.K. energy regulator announcing the size of energy price increases for April, ING analysts said.

"This will add to the view that U.K. inflation is heading close to 7% year-on-year in April--and that a strong pound can insulate against further energy price increases."

