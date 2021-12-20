Log in
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks, Oil Prices -3-

12/20/2021 | 06:36am EST
Avalanches, flooding and other effects of the accelerating loss of ice imperil residents in India, Nepal and Bhutan and threaten to disrupt agriculture for hundreds of millions of people across South Asia, according to the researchers. And since water from melting glaciers contributes to sea-level rise, glacial ice loss in the Himalayas also adds to the threat of inundation and related problems faced by coastal communities around the world.

Hospitals Are Strained Even Before Omicron Hits

Many hospitals have few beds available to handle an influx of Omicron-driven cases, because their intensive-care units are flooded with patients needing urgent care for serious conditions like heart disease and cancer as well as the Delta variant.

The risk hospitals will be overrun is increased by widespread staffing shortages, hospital executives said. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, warned on Sunday that the fast-moving Omicron variant will likely strain U.S. hospitals.

Gabriel Boric Wins Chile's Presidential Election at Age 35

SANTIAGO, Chile-Gabriel Boric, a congressman and former student protest leader, was elected president Sunday, auguring a shift far to the left in a nation that has long been a stalwart of centrist, market-friendly policies in Latin America.

Mr. Boric received 56% of the votes, defeating conservative rival José Antonio Kast, who conceded and congratulated the president-elect on Twitter.

HOT NEWS