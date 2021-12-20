EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks, Oil Prices Slump on Omicron Curbs

MARKET WRAPS

Stocks:

Stocks and oil prices fell as investors worried that a rise in Omicron Covid-19 cases would stall economic growth and add pressure to inflation.

Some countries are imposing restrictions to stem the spread of the Omicron variant as the holiday season starts. The Netherlands on Sunday reimposed a lockdown, with all nonessential shops, bars and restaurants closed until mid-January. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin also announced new restrictions. President Biden plans to deliver an update Tuesday on the fight against Covid-19 in the U.S., where cases are rising.

The rise in infections has prompted concerns that a new wave is likely to prolong supply-chain disruptions that have elevated inflation.

"We're really seeing Omicron spread like wildfire, and it's weighing on sentiment," said Esty Dwek, chief investment officer at FlowBank. "You're seeing lockdowns instigated in Europe.

You're seeing more and more restrictions and the number of cases is going up so much that even if it's less severe it could lead to more hospitalizations," which are likely to cause new restrictions that will weigh on growth, she added.

Shares on the move: Shares in BNP Paribas trade 0.5% lower, but outperform peers amid a gloomy day for European equities.

The French bank has agreed to sell Bank of the West to Bank of Montreal for $16.3 billion cash. BNP Paribas shares outperform France's blue-chip CAC 40 index, as well as all main European bank stocks. Switzerland's UBS fell 3.1%, Credit Suisse traded 3.7% lower, and Deutsche Bank fell 3.7%.

Data in focus: The steep rise in Covid-19 cases in the U.K. due to the spread of the Omicron variant will hit the country's short-term economic growth, economists at Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

In a best-case scenario in which the U.K. doesn't implement additional restrictions, GDP would decrease by about 1% in January compared with November, they said.

The drop in activity will be much more severe if hospital admissions rise at such a rapid pace that a full lockdown is required in January, with GDP expected to fall 6% from November's level in this scenario, Pantheon said.

If the U.K. had to return to a partial lockdown similar to the one experienced between April and May this year, GDP would fall around 2% in January from November, it said.

Sentiment in the German export industry has deteriorated in December, the Ifo Institute said. The Ifo export expectations index fell to 12.1 points in December from 15.8 points in November.

"Exports will probably increase in the first quarter of 2022, albeit at a slower pace," Ifo's president Clemens Fuest said. Expectations in the automotive industry took a substantial hit, Ifo said.

While additional international orders are still expected in December, there will be far fewer than thought in the previous month. The picture is similar for manufacturers of electrical equipment, Ifo said.

Textile manufacturers, food and beverage manufacturers, and printing companies expect a slight decline in exports, the German institute said. In contrast, expectations among manufacturers of machinery and equipment improved.

U.S. Markets:

Stock futures sank amid a surge in Covid-19 cases and as President Joe Biden's $2 trillion tax-and-spending package looked dead after Sen. Joe Manchin said he wouldn't support the plan.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Biden's chief medical advisor to Biden, said he expects coronavirus cases in the U.S. to reach record highs this winter, driven by the Omicron variant. He said he expects "significant stress" on hospital systems in some regions of the country.

Economists at Goldman Sachs cut their forecast for U.S. growth for 2022, citing Manchin's rejection of the Biden spending bill.

The Build Back Better bill's "enactment had already looked like a close call and in light of Manchin's comments we are adjusting our forecast to remove the assumption that BBB will become law,"Goldman's economists wrote in a report Sunday. "A failure to pass BBB has negative growth implications."

The West Virginia Democrat stunned the White House on Sunday after he told Fox News the package was a "no" with him, adding he couldn't "vote to continue with this piece of legislation."

The bill, which Senate Democrats had hoped to pass by Christmas, stalled last week after prolonged negotiations between Manchin and Biden. "I've tried everything humanly possible," Manchin said Sunday. "I can't get there."

In premarket trading, shares of cruise companies sank, with Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival down more than 3% each. Shares of energy companies slipped alongside oil prices. Occidental Petroleum shares fell almost 4% and Marathon Oil declined more than 5%.

Portfolio managers whose performance is assessed on a year-over-year basis are also likely closing out their positions and locking in gains after a strong year in markets. Despite recent market volatility, the S&P 500 is up more than 20% this year.

Forex:

The Federal Reserve's focus on starting to raise interest rates next year, with asset purchases due to end by the end of 1Q, will continue to shift the market's attention toward the dollar, boosting the currency, Danske Bank said.

Monetary divergence between the U.S. and the eurozone should push EUR/USD down toward 1.10 in 12 months, Danske forecasts.

"Market themes are increasingly pro dollar," it said. "The manufacturing cycle is clearly slowing but central banks need to tighten to catch-up with inflation pressures and this is quite negative for EUR/USD." Danske forecasts EUR/USD at 1.12 in three months and 1.11 in six months.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency prices fell as fears over restrictions to halt the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant weigh on risk appetite.

"Cryptocurrencies are trading in parallel to the risk appetite right now, and in the absence of breaking news or impactful tweets, we could expect the negative pressure to continue," Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said.

"The next important technical level to watch in Bitcoin is $45,000, a touch below this level, there is another major Fibonacci support on July-November rally, which could further call the death of the latest rebound." Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, drops 2.4% to $45,986, according to CoinDesk

The Japanese yen rose versus the dollar as U.S. Treasury yields fall on increased demand for safe havens, reflecting worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant and the prospect of tighter U.S. fiscal policy.

"USD/JPY continues to be the most tightly correlated G10 FX pair to U.S. yields, and has come under downward pressure alongside U.S. yields," MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

Investor sentiment is undermined by further evidence of the disruptive impact of Omicron and by Democratic Senator Joe Manchin's assertion that he won't back President Joe Biden's $2 trillion spending bill, he said.

The Turkish lira fell to new record lows and the selloff is likely to persist as Turkey's central bank looks poised to cut interest rates further in 2022, Unicredit said.

The bank last Thursday signalled it could keep its rates unchanged in the 2022 first quarter but additional rate cuts next year remain likely due to pressure from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Unicredit economist Gokce Celik said.

"Inflation will likely rise sharply in the coming months and depreciation pressure on the TRY could continue while other central banks are tightening."

Meanwhile, the "inadequacy" of Turkey's foreign exchange reserves means currency interventions are unlikely be sizeable enough to stabilize the lira, Celik said.

Bonds:

Neuberger Berman is underweight duration through a bond curve steepening bias, meanwhile, it starts to take profit on its large over-exposure to corporates, Patrick Barbe, head of European investment grade fixed income, said.

The backdrop to this positioning is Neuberger Berman's view that the European Central Bank's decisions announce the normalization of economic activity and that the market should follow as soon as the pandemic doesn't need to be considered a risk anymore, Barbe said.

Neuberger Berman expects the market to go back to its pre-pandemic level, except for short-term bonds which will still benefit from the 'forward guidance' conditions, Barbe said, referring to the ECB's guidance that it won't raise interest rates as long as inflation stays continuously at or below 2%.

The anticipated high volume of government bond issuance in the eurozone at the start of the year could serve as an initial litmus test, Elmar Voelker, senior fixed-income analyst at LBBW, said. "Eurozone countries typically flood the market with a large number of large-volume new issues over the first several weeks of the year, mainly with long and ultra-long maturities," he said.

The high level of support from the ECB's asset purchase programs, which will be reduced only mildly over the short term, "is likely to moderate impending difficulties," Voelker says. Significant price concessions will need to be factored in given the fact that the net issue volume of euro sovereign bonds is likely to rise steeply in January and February, the analyst said.

Citigroup is neutral on the 10-year Greek-Italian government bond yield spread dynamics at levels around 20 basis points, strategist Aman Bansal said.

The ECB decided not to give Greek government bonds eligibility to be bought under the Asset Purchase Programme but it said that Greek government bonds could benefit from flexible reinvestment of redemptions from the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme to avoid an interruption of purchases.

The ECB has been buying Greek government bonds with a waiver in the PEPP given Greece's current sub-investment grade rating, but it isn't buying them under the APP. Flexible reinvestments "should add to already existing supports from the ongoing strong economic recovery, likely efficient utilization of NGEU funds and potential for rating upgrades," Bansal said.

Commodities:

